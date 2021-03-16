10 most expensive transfers in Arsenal history

Arsenal's well-documented adventures in the transfer market have seen the Gunners move through a variety of masterstrokes and blunders over the years. The North London giants have not been particularly lucky with their transfer decisions in the past decade and have been in dire need of a sound transfer policy in recent seasons.

The Gunners have a reputation of shying away from large transfer fees and adopted a youth-oriented approach to their squad-building under Arsene Wenger. Arsenal have often unearthed footballing gems with their excellent scouting networks but have been unable to keep their best talents at the club for a variety of sporting and financial reasons.

✅ Robin van Persie

✅ Cesc Fabregas

✅ Samir Nasri

✅ Gael Clichy

✅ Thomas Vermaelen

✅ Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

✅ Serge Gnabry



Seven players sold by Arsenal in the past 10 years have gone on to win the Premier League, UCL or both. pic.twitter.com/DEF3kSQC02 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 24, 2020

Arsenal need to make some changes to their transfer policy

Arsenal have not been at their best and have had to make do with a place in the Europa League in recent years. Arsene Wenger relied heavily on his scouting network to build his teams and experienced varying degrees of success over his storied career.

With their inability to bring in world-class players and a series of underwhelming league performances forming a vicious cycle, Arsenal have struggled to compete with their Premier League rivals over the past decade. Here is a list of Arsenal's ten most expensive transfers of all time.

#10 William Saliba (£27 million)

Saliba did not enjoy his time at Arsenal

Arsenal have suffered from a series of defensive problems since the likes of Thomas Vermaelen and Laurent Koscielny left the club. The Gunners have tried and failed to establish reliable centre-back partnerships in the Premier League on several occasions and the signing of William Saliba was meant to be a turning point for Arsenal's defence.

Saliba's first season at Arsenal was not a particularly fruitful one for the young defender, however, as Mikel Arteta relied on his more experienced players. William Saliba was often sidelined by the Arsenal management and had to ply his trade with the Gunners' youth teams on several occasions.

Will Saliba have a role to play next season?https://t.co/yMiEn8oydq — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) March 12, 2021

The youngster is now putting in impressive displays for Nice in Ligue 1 and will want to revive his fortunes at Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's defenders are not getting any younger and William Saliba may well play a pivotal role for Arsenal in the years to come.

#9 Henrikh Mkhitaryan (£30.6 million)

Mkhitaryan was unable to meet expectations at Arsenal

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was a part of Thomas Tuchel's impressive Borussia Dortmund side and was widely regarded as one of the most creative passers of the ball in Europe. The Armenian national started his Premier League career with Manchester United but failed to make an impact with the Red Devils.

The talented midfielder was involved in a swap deal with Alexis Sanchez and made the switch to Arsenal in the 2018 winter transfer window. Mkhitaryan was brilliant in his first few games for the Gunners and bagged three assists in his first start for Arsenal.

Arsenal's Premier League fortunes began to diminish under Unai Emery, however, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan's stint in the Premier League eventually turned sour. The Armenian midfielder secured a transfer to the Serie A and is now producing world-class performances for AS Roma.

