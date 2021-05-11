Inter Miami vs CF Montreal prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Inter Miami take on CF Montreal at the DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have been fairly inconsistent this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

CF Montreal are in eighth place in the MLS standings and are yet to find their feet in the Eastern Conference. The Canadian outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps last week and will need to step up to the plate on Wednesday.

Inter Miami are yet to hit their stride in the MLS this season and will need to turn their season around this month. David Beckham's charges were held to a 1-1 draw by Atlanta United in their previous game and cannot afford to drop points this week.

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Head-to-Head

CF Montreal have a flawless record against Inter Miami and have won the only game played between the two teams. Inter Miami have never defeated CF Montreal in an official fixture and will want to level the scales on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for CF Montreal. Inter Miami were well below their best on the day and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Inter Miami form guide in the MLS: D-D-W-L

CF Montreal form guide in the MLS: L-D-D-W

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Team News

Inter Miami have a strong squad

Inter Miami

Nicolas Figal, Robbie Robinson, and Julian Carranza are injured and are unlikely to be risked in this game. Gonzalo Higuain showed glimpses of his potential last year and will want to take the MLS by storm in the coming months.

Injured: Nicolas Figal, Julian Carranza

Doubtful: Robbie Robinson

Suspended: None

CF Montreal need to win this game

CF Montreal

Mason Toye and Luis Binks are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. CF Montreal are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injured: Mason Toye, Luis Binks

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Predicted XI

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): John McCarthy; Joevin Jones, Leandro Pirez, Ryan Shawcross, Kevin Leerdam; Gregore, Blaise Matuidi; Jay Chapman, Rodolfo Pizarro, Lewis Morgan; Gonzalo Higuain

La Gozadera 🎉 @MarcAnthony joined David Beckham in the stands at #DRVPNKStadium for yesterdays #InterMiamiCF match!

CF Montreal Predicted XI (3-4-3): Clement Diop; Rudy Camacho, Aljaz Struna, Kamal Miller; Mustafa Kizza, Clement Bayiha, Amar Sedjic, Victor Wanyama; Romell Quioto, Djordje Mihailovic, Bjorn Johnsen

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Prediction

Inter Miami have made impressive strides with their performances in recent months and have a point to prove in this game. The likes of Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain have been impressive this season and will need to be at their best this weekend.

CF Montreal have good players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this fixture. Inter Miami are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-1 CF Montrea

