Inter Miami vs Orlando City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The MLS returns to the fold this week as Inter Miami take on Orlando City in the Eastern Conference on Saturday. Orlando City seem intent on finishing in the top four but will face a difficult test against David Beckham's Inter Miami outfit.

Inter Miami have shown tremendous improvement over the past month and will have a point to prove going into this game. The home side is currently in a lowly 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings and will want to steer clear of the bottom of the MLS table with a victory this weekend.

Orlando City, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations in the league this season. The away side is in fourth place in the MLS table and will not want to slip up against an Inter Miami outfit that has flattered to deceive this year.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Head-to-Head

Inter Miami have played only two games against Orlando City and the two MLS teams are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned. Both teams have picked up one victory apiece and will want to get one over their opponents this weekend.

The reverse fixture between these two sides last month ended in a hard-fought 2-1 victory for Orlando City. Mauricio Pereyra scored a second-half winner on the day and will have to play his part against Inter Miami this Saturday.

Inter Miami form guide in the MLS: L-D-W-W-L

Orlando City form guide in the MLS: D-D-D-W-D

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Team News

Gonzalo Higuain is unavailable for this game

Inter Miami

Inter Miami's talismanic Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain was sent off against Montreal Impact and is unavailable for this game. George Acosta, David Norman Junior, Luis Robles, and Denso Ulysse are currently injured for Inter Miami and will not be a part of this game.

Injured: George Acosta, Denso Ulysse, David Norman Junior, Luis Robles

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Gonzalo Higuain

Dom Dwyer is currently injured

Orlando City SC

Orlando City have their fair share of injuries to account for and will have to do without Dom Dwyer and left-back Joao Moutinho in this fixture. Oscar Pareja has a formidable squad at his disposal and will field his best eleven in this game.

Injured: Dom Dwyer, Joao Moutinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Predicted XI

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): John McCarthy; Ben Sweat, Andres Reyes, Leandro Pirez, Nicolas Figal; Victor Ulloa, Blaise Matuidi; Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizarro, Juan Agudelo; Mason Toye

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Pedro Gallese; Kyle Smith, Robin Jansson, Rodrigo Schlegel, Ruan Teixeira; Nani, Fafa Picault, Junior Urso, Christopher Mueller; Mauricio Pereyra, Daryl Dike

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Prediction

Inter Miami have improved as a unit over the past few months but will face a stern challenge against Orlando City. The away side has plenty of talent and experience in its ranks and holds a distinct upper hand in going into this fixture.

With Gonzalo Higuain unavailable for this game, Inter Miami will have to look for alternative options in the final third. Orlando City have the likes of Nani and Fafa Picault in their squad and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 1-3 Orlando City

