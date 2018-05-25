Intercontinental Cup 2018: Premier League duo Chris Wood and Winston Reid rested as New Zealand name 23-man squad

India's chances have received a further boost as New Zealand leave key players out of their squad.

Chris Wood (L) and Winston Reid (R) have not been named in the All Whites squad.

New Zealand are the latest team to announce their squad for the upcoming Intercontinental Cup. The tournament, which will be played at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai, features four teams - India, New Zealand, Kenya, and Chinese Taipei.

The Intercontinental Cup will act as a warm-up competition for hosts India, who will be preparing for the AFC Asian Championships 2019.

The All Whites will face Kenya in their opening match of the Intercontinental Cup on June 2, followed by Chinese Taipei on June 5, and finally hosts India on June 7.

New coach Fritz Schmid will be hoping for a successful outing for his team. However, he has decided to leave most of the star players out of his squad. The Premier League duo of Chris Wood and Winston Reid will both miss the trip to India. Along with the two, all the those currently plying their trade in the Major League Soccer will also not take part in the Intercontinental Cup.

Midfielders Tim Payne and Clayton Lewis will be the most experienced players in the squad with fifteen and fourteen caps, respectively. Michael Woud, Nick Tzanev, Nikko Boxall, Justin Gulley, Liberato Cacace, and Noah Billingsley have all been called-up to the squad for the first time.

The full squad is listed below.

New Zealand squad for the 2018 Intercontinental Cup

Goalkeepers: Max Crocombe (Salford City), Michael Woud (Sunderland), Nik Tzanev (AFC Wimbledon),

Defenders: Nikko Boxall (Viborg FF), Adam Mitchell (Bolton Wanderers), Sam Brotherton (Sunderland), Thomas Doyle (Wellington Phoenix), Dane Ingham (Brisbane Roar), Te Atawhai Hudson Wihongi (Onehunga Sports), Justin Gulley (Stop Out), Liberato Cacace (Wellington Phoenix)

Midfielders: Matt Ridenton (Newcastle Jets), Sarpreet Singh (Wellington Phoenix), Henry Cameron (Limerick), Cameron Howieson (Three Kings United), Clayton Lewis (Scunthorpe United), Tim Payne (Eastern Suburbs), Alex Rufer (Wellington Phoenix), Andre De Jong (Hakoah), Moses Dyer (Manukau United), Jai Ingham (Melbourne Victory)

Forwards: Noah Billingsley (Santa Barbara University), Myer Bevan (Husqvarna FF).