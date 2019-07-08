×
Intercontinental Cup 2019: India 2-4 Tajikistan | 3 Reasons why the Blue Tigers lost  

Alby Issac
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
08 Jul 2019, 07:52 IST

India
India

India began their Intercontinental Cup journey with a dramatic loss to Tajikistan, as the hosts bowed down with a scoreline of 2-4. After a dominant first half was justified with two goals from Sunil Chhetri, the Blue Tigers forgot the basics, conceding 4 after half-time.

Igor Stimac, as usual, experimented with his lineup for the tournament opener. Mandar Rao Dessai and Narender Gahlot made their first start in the Indian senior team outfit. The defence was a gamble without Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Pritam Kotal and Subhasish Bose. In the midfield too, the coach opted for youth by handing yet another start to 18-year-old Amarjit Singh Kiyam.

India started off the game well, opening the scoresheet in the 4th minute. Mandar offered a ball to Lallianzuala Chhangte in the box. The young winger was taken down by the Tajikistan defender, leading to a penalty. Sunil Chhetri made no mistake in beating the keeper. Later in the half, Chhangte's ball to Chhetri was again converted at ease, doubling the lead for the hosts. Adil Khan remained a rock at the back, throughout the half.

However, things turned upside down from the whistle for the second half. Komron Tursunov opened the scoring in the 56th minute. A minute after Chhetri missed an opportunity for a hat-trick, Sheriddin Boboev levelled the terms in the 59th minute. Muhammadjon Rahimov was the next to beat Gurpreet Singh, through a long ball from the back. Shahrom Samiev settled things for Tajikistan with his goal in the 74th minute.

Igor Stimac's debut at home will go down as a bitter experience but will leave him with a lot of learnings. Here, we scrutinize 3 reasons why India went down to the 120th ranked side.

#3 A lineup with lapses

Igor Stimac was again brave by offering debuts to two defenders
Igor Stimac was again brave by offering debuts to two defenders

The teamsheet that came minutes before kickoff caught many by surprise. India's faithful centre-back Sandesh Jhingan was on the bench because of an injury that kept him out of training the previous day. It was also announced that the 25-man squad was again trimmed by dropping Anas Edathodika and Pronay Halder. All these three names proved crucial as their absences were felt on the field.

Igor Stimac was again brave by offering two debuts at the defence. The other two defenders on duty, Adil Khan and Rahul Bheke too were not experienced in the Indian colours. At midfield, inexperience was felt in the form of Amarjit Singh and Sahal Abdul Samad. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Udanta Singh and Anirudh Thapa were challenged by their weaker physique at the centre of the park.

Rowllin Borges in the midfield and Subhasish Bose or Pritam Kotal at the back would have been a better choice by Stimac.

Intercontinental Cup 2019 Indian National Football team Sunil Chhetri Udanta Singh Indian Football
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage
FT IND TAJ
2 - 4
 India vs Tajikistan
Today SYR KOR 08:00 PM Syria vs Korea DPR
10 Jul TAJ SYR 08:00 PM Tajikistan vs Syria
13 Jul IND KOR 08:00 PM India vs Korea DPR
15 Jul KOR TAJ 08:00 PM Korea DPR vs Tajikistan
16 Jul IND SYR 08:00 PM India vs Syria
All Fixtures →
