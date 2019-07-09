×
Exclusive: Intercontinental Cup 2019, 'We will come out stronger in the next two matches' says Lallianzuala Chhangte

Abhishek Kundu
SENIOR ANALYST
75   //    09 Jul 2019, 00:28 IST

Tajikistan's Siyovush Asrorov lunges on Lallianzuala Chhangte which eventually awards India a penalty
Tajikistan's Siyovush Asrorov lunges on Lallianzuala Chhangte which eventually awards India a penalty

India didn't have the best of starts to their Intercontinental Cup title defense as Tajikistan defeated them comprehensively 2-4 despite having a two-goal cushion in the first half. India's left winger Lallianzuala Chhangte had a great game and made a significant contribution during each of India's two goals.

However, when asked whether he fulfilled his personal expectations in India's game against Tajikistan or believed he could have done better, Chhangte opted for the latter.

"There is always room for improvement. So, I would go for that. But, the most important thing is to keep working harder. So, we will work for the next match," said the Delhi Dynamos forward.

India's chances of making it to the finals of the Intercontinental Cup got bleak after their loss. Not only do they have to win the upcoming two matches against Syria and DPR Korea but also have to hope for other results to go in their favour. Chhangte said that the team will learn from the mistakes and come out as a much better side so as to not disappoint the fans.

"We have to win the next two matches. It's very important. We lost the match today but you learn from mistakes. And, we will come out better in the next two matches."

Chhangte has shown keen interest to follow the footsteps of past Indian players like Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and Bhaichung Bhutia, who fulfilled their European ambitions.

The Mizo lad gave a trial with Norwegian club Vikings FK in the winter transfer window but negotiations halted. But, that does not mean Chhangte's European dream is over. The 22-year-old hasn't lost his track and will get back on it once the Intercontinental Cup gets over.

"I want to concentrate on this tournament now. But, we will see after that."

India better come out stronger in the next two matches because DPR Korea and Syria delivered a brilliant performance on Monday in the Intercontinental Cup. The scoreline might have favoured the Arabian nation 5-2 but it was the far-east nation which controlled the pace of the game in the first half.

Much like India vs Tajikistan, it was a tale of two halves and the Blue Tigers need to cover a lot of ground to pose a threat to either of the teams.

Tags:
Intercontinental Cup 2019 Indian National Football team Lallianzuala Chhangte Indian Football
