Interview with Chennai City's Nestor Gordillo: 'Strange to See Two Top Leagues in India'

Chennai City FC's Nestor Gordillo, one of I-League's finest players

Chennai City FC midfielder Nestor Gordillo is one player who has taken the I-League by storm. The Spanish recruit has played a pivotal role in Chennai City FC's dream run this season and is undoubtedly one of the best overseas players in the league.

With four goals and three assists to his name, Nestor has contributed immensely to Chennai's surge to the top, where they have built a three-point lead over East Bengal with 18 points in eight games.

Added to that, he is a vastly experienced campaigner as he has also been a part of the Atletico de Madrid B side in 2016. He has impressed one and all with his flawless ball control and jaw-dropping passing skills.

Sportskeeda caught up with the Spaniard for an exclusive interview.

What do you think about the level of football in India? What does it lack?

I think that Indian football is improving. Over time, I hope it develops even better.

What made you sign for Chennai City FC?

It was a very good opportunity to come to a different country and enjoy a beautiful adventure. The decision was easy.

The assistant coach, Jordi Villa, is an instrumental figure in the team and he is credited with bringing many Spaniards into the Chennai City squad. What has been the impact of him and coach Akbar Nawas?

Advertisement

I would like to thank them for the opportunity they have given me and for the trust that they have placed in me. I hope they are also happy with my performance.

What did you think about India before joining? How do you compare Indian football and Spanish football?

The truth is that I knew little about India but I am happy to have come here. Football between countries is quite different. Perhaps in Spain it is the sport more often enjoyed and played whereas in India, it is cricket.

ALSO READ: We're not like Mohun Bagan or Manchester United: Akbar Nawas

Nestor is a fan favourite at Coimbatore

You have mentioned Tiri (Jamshedpur FC defender) as one of your friends. How do you know him? Did he talk to you about joining any ISL club?

We played together in Atletico Madrid B. I came here and had a talk with him to see what life was like here in India. We continued talking about the game and how it differs. But we do not talk about the future, though I'm excited to see what it holds for me.

How did your family take the news of you going to India? Did your parents support you?

They have always supported me in all my decisions and are very happy because they see that things are going well for me and my colleagues here in India. They have been a great source of support throughout my football career.

What about your partner? Did she encourage you about your Indian journey?

Yes, definitely. She is here with me and enjoying this adventure. She is also my great support and it is very important for me that she is here.

The Indian football structure has two top leagues- ISL and I-League. What's your take on this kind of double structure?

The truth is that it was something I had never seen, I do not know what will happen in the future but it is something strange.

(Interview continues in the next slide)

1 / 2 NEXT

Advertisement