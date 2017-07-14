ISL 2017: 5 highest earning Indian players

Here are the highest Indian earners in the league.

by Sarthak Sharma Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jul 2017, 14:32 IST

Atletico de Kolkata are the current ISL champions

The Indian Super League (ISL) has provided plenty of thrills and spills since its inception in 2014 and has elevated football in the sub-continent to a whole new level. Fan attendance in stadiums was never going to be a problem with India’s passionate football fan base, but what has come as a surprise is the relative ease of transition between the elite European leagues and the ISL franchises for the big names in the sport. Many of the top players in world football have made their way to the ISL and some have even stayed on to pursue management in the country.

One of the main reasons for continuing playing in India is the sheer monetary gain available in a cash-rich league aiming to make strides on the world stage. The situation is no different for some of India’s top talents either. It’s obvious that a few Indian players have stood out among the rest as the match-winners in some of the best ISL franchises and it is now more well-known than ever with these clubs now willing to break the bank in order to retain their top Indian stars. With no marquee names necessary in the ISL, it is time for Indian players to take the forefront. Keeping this in mind, here are the five Indian players who will earn the most money in the coming season of the ISL:

#5 CK Vineeth – Rs 1 crore

Vineeth is a versatile forward

CK Vineeth has established himself as one of the stars of the Sachin Tendulkar co-owned Kerala Blasters franchise. The winger is one of the most versatile players in the Kerala squad, easily transitioning into attacking positions and even lying into midfield if the team requires him to. So much so, that Kerala are reportedly offering the player a cool Rs 1 crore to keep his services for another season. The 29-year-old has emerged a top prospect after strong performances in the ISL in the past with Bengaluru FC and even with the Indian national team.

