ISL 2017: Atletico de Kolkata closing in on I-League winning ex-Manchester United man

Big news coming in from the champions.

Ashley Westwood is a two-time I-League winner

The former Bengaluru FC head coach, Ashley Westwood, is all but set to join Indian Super League (ISL) holders Atletico de Kolkata in a directorial position, Sportskeeda can confirm.

According to sources, Westwood and Atletico are close to agreeing on terms for the 2017/18 ISL season. The former Manchester United academy man is currently a free agent having been relieved of his duties at Malaysian club Penang earlier this year.

Westwood's appointment will come amid ATK's search for a new head coach to replace Jose Molina, who guided the Red and Whites to the title last year. Molina is almost certain to not return to India, as ATK embark on a management upheaval. In that regard, Westwood's imminent arrival could signal a change in the way the club work.

Under the guidance of Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, ATK have won two ISL titles in three years. But, with their ties with Atleti under severe threat of being severed and Molina all but gone, ATK's closing in on Westwood suggests that an alternate deal with an English club is on the cards. So far, it has been reported that Manchester City and Liverpool have held talks with ATK.

Westwood has had a highly successful career in India. His spell in charge of Bengaluru FC since the club's inception in 2013 yielded two I-League titles and one Federation Cup. Although there have been lows after he left for Malaysia, Westwood's pedigree in Indian football is unparalleled.

The 40-year-old will be tasked with replicating the success he had with Bengaluru by the ATK hierarchy, albeit in a different capacity. ATK would want Westwood as a Director of Football (DoF) to oversee the club's on-pitch department holistically. Given the Englishman brought a sea change in Indian football regarding player fitness and conditioning during his time at Bengaluru, ATK's decision to appoint him as a DoF suggests that they are looking ahead to the future.

ATK have retained goalkeeper Debjit Majumder and utility player Prabir Das ahead of the domestic player retention deadline of 7th July. With Westwood's history of favouring Indian players – he once put out an all-Indian starting eleven for a Bengaluru AFC Cup tie – ATK will be keen to rope in more Indian stars. Pritam Kotal, the India international right-back, could be heading to the player draft since ATK have already retained two Indian players.

With the deadline for the appointment of head coaches believed to be 15th July, Westwood will soon be in action in ATK's hunt for a new manager.