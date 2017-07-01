ISL 2017: Atletico Madrid threaten to terminate Atletico de Kolkata partnership

ATK's management is already in talks with various Premier League clubs, just in case the La Liga giants decide to pull out.

Atletico Madrid has been with the Kolkata franchise since ISL’s inception

With two Indian Super League (ISL) titles, Atletico de Kolkata is undoubtedly the most successful franchise in the league’s short history. However, on-field success has failed to translate in keeping parent club Atletico Madrid happy with their existent partnership.

Sources close to the situation revealed to Sportskeeda that the La Liga giants are looking to pull out of the deal, after ‘unfair profit sharing margins’ between both parties. According to a senior official, the Sourav Ganguly co-owned franchise is already in talks with top Premier League clubs, just in case Atletico pulls the plug on the project.

Our source said, “A major chunk of Atletico Madrid’s deal is with the month-long pre-season training that takes place. The entire cost is taken up by the Atletico Madrid, including stay, travel, food, training etc, this is apart from the logistical help including talent such as Luis Garcia, Borja and Molina that they have provided to ATK over the years.

“After a meeting three weeks ago, they notified us that they would like a larger share of the profits, considering the amount of input they provide within the franchise. Hence, we are currently mulling over how to solve this particular issues. If we are not able to provide their deliverables for this season, the partnership could be in jeopardy.”

Earlier this year, Atletico expanded their global brand by investing in Liga MX club San Luis, and talks of a partnership with a Chinese club is also on the cards. Last season’s Manager, Jose Molina, who had a five-year stint with the club as a player, will also not be extending his contract with the Kolkata-based franchise.

Our source added, “Molina had a contract for three years, but Atletico will be sending him to China as they are not willing to invest one of their resources for as long as five months as their own costs will shoot up. Hence, he will not be fulfilling the rest of his contract.”

After being contacted by Sportskeeda, Molina confirmed this development and stated that he will be going to China this season. However, the 46-year old did not confirm which Chinese Super League club, he was going to take over.

Further speaking of the situation, the source added, “Basically, they are unhappy with the investment profit ratio, their other smaller investments are making much more money than ATK and they are not being able to cover their costs. We have a meeting this month to discuss the way forward for both parties.”

If Atletico Madrid does pull out, it could be as early as August, leaving the Kolkata franchise just two months to find a potential suitor for the upcoming 2017/18 season.

