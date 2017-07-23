Full list of Bengaluru FC squad after ISL 2017 player auction/draft
The new squad of the Bengaluru side for ISL-4.
The ISL 2017 is round the corner and to kick off the excitement for the biggest season yet, the player draft took place earlier today to see which players join new clubs in this year's league. Featuring new teams from the I-League in a refined format, ISL 2017 promises a huge revamp and has social media buzzing since the news came in.
The draft was no different as owners and stakeholders alike joined in to buy players they think will influence their team's chances this time around. Newly formed ISL side Bengaluru FC also joined the fray as the JSW-backed franchise hoped to get the right players in order to bolster their hopes of finishing strongly in their very first season. The I-League side has already gone all out when it comes to management, signing former Barcelona assistant boss Albert Roca last year. The players they drafted in had a good mix of youth and experience.
First up for Bengaluru FC was the signing of Lalthuammawia Ralte. The goalkeeper was one of the most wanted players in the draft and his signing will boost the defence of the Bengaluru team like never before. His solidity and reliability in goal could be the catalyst for a successful first season for the team.
The team also managed to sign Subhasish Bose in midfield and Zotea Ralte in defence. Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh were among the players retained by the club.
Updated Squad of Bengaluru FC:
Lalthuammawia Ralte
Rahul Bheke
Harmanjot Khabra
Subhashish Bose
Alwyn George
Lenny Rodrigues
Zotea Ralte
Thongkhosiem Haokip
Calvin Abhishek
Joyner Lourenco
Collin Abranches
Boithang Haokip
Abhra Mandal
Sunil Chhetri
Antonio Rodriguez Dovale
Erik Endel
Malsawmzuala
Udanta Singh
Nishu Kumar
John Johnson
Juanan
Erik Paartalu
Dimas Delgado