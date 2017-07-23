Full list of Bengaluru FC squad after ISL 2017 player auction/draft

The new squad of the Bengaluru side for ISL-4.

Bengaluru FC took part in an ISL draft for the first time

The ISL 2017 is round the corner and to kick off the excitement for the biggest season yet, the player draft took place earlier today to see which players join new clubs in this year's league. Featuring new teams from the I-League in a refined format, ISL 2017 promises a huge revamp and has social media buzzing since the news came in.

The draft was no different as owners and stakeholders alike joined in to buy players they think will influence their team's chances this time around. Newly formed ISL side Bengaluru FC also joined the fray as the JSW-backed franchise hoped to get the right players in order to bolster their hopes of finishing strongly in their very first season. The I-League side has already gone all out when it comes to management, signing former Barcelona assistant boss Albert Roca last year. The players they drafted in had a good mix of youth and experience.

First up for Bengaluru FC was the signing of Lalthuammawia Ralte. The goalkeeper was one of the most wanted players in the draft and his signing will boost the defence of the Bengaluru team like never before. His solidity and reliability in goal could be the catalyst for a successful first season for the team.

The team also managed to sign Subhasish Bose in midfield and Zotea Ralte in defence. Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh were among the players retained by the club.

Updated Squad of Bengaluru FC:

Lalthuammawia Ralte

Rahul Bheke

Harmanjot Khabra

Subhashish Bose

Alwyn George

Lenny Rodrigues

Zotea Ralte

Thongkhosiem Haokip

Calvin Abhishek

Joyner Lourenco

Collin Abranches

Boithang Haokip

Abhra Mandal

Sunil Chhetri

Antonio Rodriguez Dovale

Erik Endel

Malsawmzuala

Udanta Singh

Nishu Kumar

John Johnson

Juanan

Erik Paartalu

Dimas Delgado