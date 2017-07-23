Full list of FC Pune City squad after ISL 2017 player auction/draft

FC Pune City played their part in the draft.

Pune City haven't made it to the playoffs even once

The ISL 2017 draft was upon us as owners took their place among the packed draft centre to sign the best Indian players the League had to offer.

The draft pool was full of incredible Indian talent and presented a unique opportunity for some of the young players to sign for big clubs and earn a healthy pay day. Owners bought well with the amount of money they had and newly formed ISL clubs tried their best to bolster new squads for the upcoming tournament.

Among the already existing squads was that of FC Pune City. The team tried their best in previous seasons to reach the pinnacle of the ISL but had been found wanting in most categories on the pitch. Keeping that in mind, a special emphasis had to be given to finding the right mix of players in this particular draft.

Adil Ahmed Khan was among the first players brought in by the Pune side who are hoping that a strengthened centre will lead to more goals for the team. Kean Lewis was one of the star players that Pune made a priority to sign following the striker's good form last season and Pune's need to get scoring players in the front line. The addition of Lewis will bode well for the Orange-Purples.

Antonio Lopez Habas will hope to make a significant impact with the Pune City team this time around.

Updated Squad of FC Pune City:

Adil Khan

Kean Lewis

Chhuantea

Jewel Raja

Nim Dorjee Tamang

Isaac Vanmalsawma

Harpreet Singh

Wayne Vaz

Kamaljit Singh

Rohit Kumar

Ajay Singh

Gurtej Singh

Pawan Kumar

Baljit Sahni

Vishal Kaith

Lalchhuanmawia Fanai

Ashique Kuruniyan

Emiliano Alfaro