ISL 2017 Auction/Draft: Full list of players retained by the teams

These players will not be part of tomorrow's draft.

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2017/18 promises to be the biggest ever with ten teams set to battle for the title for the first time in November later this year. However, owing to the introduction of two new teams - Bengaluru FC and Tata Jamshedpur - every club has to start with a clean slate in ISL-4, having only had the option of retaining two senior players.

Tata Jamshedpur, being a new club, currently have no players in their squad and therefore, will be allowed to have the first picks in the draft. Tata Steel's new team will start off proceedings in the first and second rounds, after which almost every team will be on the same page regarding the number of Indian players.

The only exception there is Chennaiyin FC, who have retained more than two India capped players. Let us take a look at all the players the ten ISL clubs have retained heading into tomorrow's draft.

Atletico de Kolkata

The champions have kept hold of goalkeeper Debjit Majumder and the versatile Prabir Das. Although Pritam Kotal was heavily expected to be retained by the Kolkata outfit, the India international right-back will head to the draft with a price tag of Rs 75 lakhs, the fourth highest on the table.

Bengaluru FC

Two-time I-League champions Bengaluru FC will make their ISL bow next season with the present and future of Indian football - Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh. The Blues will lose many of their star players from last season but have also retained Nishu Kumar and Malsawmzuala as their Under-21 players.

Chennaiyin FC

2015 champions Chennaiyin FC have retained the most number of India internationals, with the club having kept hold of Jeje Lalpekhlua, Karanjit Singh and Jerry Lalrinzuala. As a result, they will enter the draft in the fourth round.

Delhi Dynamos

The Lions decided not to retain any of their past season stars, with the in-demand Anas Edathodika released surprisingly. Delhi Dynamos, therefore, will enter the draft in the very first round along with Tata Jamshedpur but will only have the second pick.

FC Goa

FC Goa, the 2015 finalists, have retained the services of goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani and winger Mandar Rao Dessai for the forthcoming season. They have not signed any Under-21 players and will enter the draft in the third round.

Kerala Blasters

Last season's beaten finalists Kerala Blasters have retained influential defender Sandesh Jhingan and popular forward CK Vineeth for ISL-4. The Men in Yellow have also signed Prashanth Karuthadathkuni as an Under-21 player.

Kerala Blasters have retained CK Vineeth and Sandesh Jhingan

Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC have kept goalkeeper Amrinder Singh and combative midfielder Sehnaj Singh among their Indian players from last season. The Ranbir Kapoor-owned side have also retained Rakesh Oram as an Under-21 player.

NorthEast United

The Highlanders have retained the services of midfielder Rowllin Borges and goalkeeper TP Rehenesh for the forthcoming season. Like all the teams that have retained two players, NorthEast United will also join the draft in the third round.

FC Pune City

The Orange-Purples have retained goalkeeper Vishal Kaith among senior players, while they have kept Ashique Kuruniyan as an Under-21 player. As a result, Pune City will enter the draft in the second round.

Tata Jamshedpur

The new club owned by Tata Steel currently have no players in their squad. They will pick the first players in round one and round two of the draft.