ISL 2017: Bengaluru FC confirm capture of former Barcelona B player as second foreign signing

Dimas Delgado Morgado

What’s the story?

Bengaluru FC, who will be playing in the Indian Super League (ISL) next season have wrapped up their second foreign signing of the summer after bagging the services of former Barcelona B player Dimas Delgado Morgado, known simply as Dimas.

The signing comes hot on the heels of Albert Roca wrapping up the deal to bring Erik Paartalu from Australia. The signing, as has been the style this summer, was unveiled on social media by the Steelmen via a teaser.

“I’m very excited to join Bengaluru FC and it will be a fantastic experience for me and my family in India. I can’t wait to start and get to know everyone at the club along with my teammates and staff,” Dimas quipped after finalising the one-year deal. “I will give my best every single day to help my team and all the players, and hope to take the club to even bigger heights,” he added.

Roca was an assistant coach at Barcelona when Dimas was a part of the B-side and thus knows his style of play well.

“I’ve seen Dimas from close quarters and have no doubt about his quality and experience. He is a hardworking and good professional and we’re confident this stint will be a successful one,” stated the Spaniard after the new signing put pen to paper.

In case you didn’t know...

Bengaluru, who played in the I-League the first four seasons of their existence, have been one of the most storied sides in Indian football in the recent past. In addition to winning the I-League and Federation Cups two times each, the men from the Garden City also reached the final of the AFC Cup in 2017.

Earlier this month, as preparation for the ISL, the JSW-owned side had retained the services of Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh as part of their Indian contingent. Both of them had put pen to paper on three-year deals.

The heart of the matter

Bengaluru have time and again turned a keen eye towards Australia for their foreign quota. After Sean Rooney was part of their side for two seasons, they acquired the services of Cameron Warson last season. And this year again, the Steelmen have returned Down Under to fortify their lineup.

The midfielder had started off his career at Gramenet before moving to Catalunya to play for the Barcelona B side. However, a lack of opportunities saw him move to Numancia where he was a regular fixture for the side whilst they were in La Liga from 2008 to 2011.

Author’s take

Known for his passing and distribution, Bengaluru and Roca will hope that he adds much quality to the centre of the park – something they missed last season with Eugeneson Lyngdoh looking a pale shadow of his former self. Lenny Rodrigues and Watson meanwhile failed to make an impression.

A veteran of over 450 games across various leagues, Dimas also brings a wealth of experience to the plate. And Roca would hope that he would help in executing his possession based footballing philosophy.