ISL 2017: Delhi Dynamos set to appoint Miguel Angel Portugal as head coach

Angel Portugals vast experience in Spain would come in handy.

Miguel Angel Portugal

What’s the story?

Delhi Dynamos are set to appoint former Spanish midfielder Miguel Angel Portugal as their head coach for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL), following the departure of former coach Gianluca Zambrotta.

In a report in Goal.com, the former manager of Spanish club Racing Santander was quoted confirming the news. He said, "Yes, I'm in contact with Delhi Dynamos. I will be signing the contract in the next 2-3 days."

In case you didn’t know…

Earlier this month, after reaching a mutual agreement, the Delhi Dynamos terminated their contract with former coach Zambrotta. The Italian, who managed the side for one season, is set to assist Fabio Capello at Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning. In his tenure, Zambrotta guided the team to the ISL playoffs where they lost to the Kerala Blasters on penalties.

The heart of the matter

The Dynamos were on the lookout for a new coach ever since the Italian’s contract was terminated. Angel Portugal’s vast experience in Spain certainly made him a top contender.

Having managed the likes of Cordoba, Santander and Real Madrid Castilla (Real Madrid’s B team), the 61-year-old has gained valuable experience. He was also the manager of Club Bolivar in Bolivia and Brazilian club Atletico Paranaense.

Angel Portugal’s playing career was also quite successful. He won the La Liga in 1980 with Real Madrid and featured in the Spanish junior teams. He plied his trade at Rayo Vallecano, Valladolid before finishing his career at Cordoba.

At one time, he served as the Technical Director of Real Madrid and was very close to succeeding Bernd Schuster as the coach but eventually, Juande Ramos was appointed.

What’s next?

The fourth season of the ISL will kickoff in the latter half of the year. Two new teams will take part in the tournament – two-time I-League champion Bengaluru FC and an unnamed team from Jamshedpur.

The Dynamos will look to do better than last year and win the coveted title.

Author’s take

In Spain, Angel Portugal is considered a connoisseur of football. He is known for his insightful knowledge of the game and has even authored a book on football training named Futbol - Medios de Entrenamiento Con Balon.

The Dynamos will hope that his new methods will be beneficial for the club and that he can guide the team to the ultimate honour, something that has evaded them so far.

