ISL 2017: Top 5 Overrated Signings in the Draft

These players did not deserve such a huge paycheck.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jul 2017, 15:49 IST

The fever of the next season of the Indian Super League is truly up and running after the recently concluded draft pick saw all 10 teams finalise the Indian core of their team. Jamshedpur FC were understandably the highest spenders among all the sides whereas FC Goa decided to invest just over 2 crores for the 13 players that they signed.

Anas Edathodika and Eugeneson Lyngdoh were the costliest players in the draft whereas experienced players like Dharmaraj Ravanan and Nallapan Mohanraj went unsold. Among the 135 players that were picked, some proved to be cheap yet astute buys while others proved to be quite expensive. In this list, let us take a look at the five most overrated signings that ISL clubs made in the Indian players draft pick:

#5 Rahul Bheke (Bengaluru FC)

Rahul Bheke (L) hasn't had a consistent career

The full back has joined the Blues for a whopping sum of 43 lakhs and last played in the ISL for FC Pune City. Bheke's previous stints for Mumbai FC and East Bengal were decent but his performances in the ISL have been below par. His decision making has been questionable whereas his positional sense seems like an area to work upon.

Bheke is a good talent and can improve his tactical side under Albert Roca who emphasises his philosophy on having ball-playing attacking fullbacks. But Bengaluru have taken a big risk in signing an inconsistent player who has considerable experience under his belt but still has not proved his worth at the highest level.