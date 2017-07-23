ISL 2017 Draft: The most expensively assembled squads in the draft

The biggest spenders in the ISL draft.

@blowmeoffaridge by Abhijit Bharali Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jul 2017, 20:26 IST

The Indian Super League (ISL) draft earlier today saw the participation of more than 200 players out of which only 134 were picked up by the ten franchises. As things stand, every ISL club now has a squad of 15 players or more, the majority of which are Indians.

While the salaries of the players involved in the draft were fixed, it took huge amounts of thought and consideration from the key decision-makers of all ten clubs to choose and pick their targets, most of whom were uncertainties owing to the format of the draft.

That said, clubs weren't reluctant to loosen their purse strings and almost all the heavily-priced players were signed up. Only certain players like Dharmaraj Ravanan and Nalappan Mohanraj were left out owing to various factors ranging from squad size and budgetary constraints, but ISL clubs were happy to spend their way to buy the best Indian talents.

Let us take a look at the most expensively assembled squads, in ascending order, that came out of the draft earlier today.

#10 FC Goa - Rs 2.59 crores

The Gaurs spent heavily on two India internationals, Narayan Das and Pronay Halder, for Rs 58 lakhs each but otherwise, they were fairly restrained in their approach, aiming to sign local Goan players. Defender Chinglensana Singh and forward Brandon Fernandes arrived for a combined Rs 46.5 lakhs, while local favourite Romeo Fernandes, who was priced at Rs 50 lakhs, was not signed, a sign of the club's austere measures.

