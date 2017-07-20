ISL 2017: Former Barcelona and Sevilla striker in ISL talks

Another Spaniard on ISL clubs' radar.

Rodri has played 46 times in La Liga

Spanish striker Rodrigo Ríos Lozano, popularly known as Rodri, has reportedly been offered to various Indian Super League clubs, according to a source close to the player.

The centre forward has played in three of the top European footballing nations in his career and should an ISL move transpire, it would be his first stint outside Europe. Rodri has played in Spain, England and Germany in a well-travelled career but hasn't been known to be a prolific goalscorer.

The agency which represents the Spanish striker, You First Sports, have already seen one of its players move to the ISL earlier this month when winger Toni Dovale joined Bengaluru FC. Jesus Tato, another of You First Sports' players, played in the ISL for Pune City last year. Rodri, 27, is currently a free agent and has been in talks with various ISL clubs, two of which are believed to be Pune City and Delhi Dynamos.

The increasing Spanish influence in the ISL has also meant the league has become a fertile ground for players from the Iberian region. Should he complete negotiations positively, Rodri will follow in the footsteps of Toni, Manuel Arana Rodriguez, Ferran Corominas and Dimas Delgado as the new Spanish recruits for ISL clubs.

Rodri started out with Sevilla before moving to Barcelona in 2011, joining the Catalan side's B team. During his time at Barca, he was farmed out to English Championship side Sheffield Wednesday for a season but failed to impress, scoring just a single goal in England. He has since gone on to play for Real Zaragoza, Almeria, 1860 Munich and Valladolid.

His spell last season at Cordoba yielded 11 goals from 40 games in the Spanish second division, his most productive season as a senior team player.

With ISL clubs in talks with Rodri, it remains to be seen whether he ends up in India later this year. Multiple ISL clubs are showing an interest in the striker who will be expected to take the ISL by storm given his fine season at Cordoba last season, albeit in the Segunda Division.

The interest in Rodri is one among many Spanish players that have interested ISL clubs owing to the increasing Spanish flavour in the league, with as many as four clubs having Spanish head coaches in the forthcoming season.

