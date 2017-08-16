The best Premier League XI in ISL history featuring Chelsea, Liverpool greats

From David James to Diego Forlan, a look at ISL's best imports from the Premier League.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Top 5 / Top 10 16 Aug 2017, 13:12 IST

ISL has seen some legendary Premier League players playing in the competition

The news of former Manchester United defender, Wes Brown signing for Kerala Blasters in ISL season 4 is a big step ahead in the development of Indian football. The Premier League is the most watched footballing competition in the country and signing players from the elite league always garners huge attention. Robbie Keane has also signed up for ATK with reports also saying that Dimitar Berbatov is also on his way to India.

The previous three seasons of the Indian Super League also saw numerous Premier League stars playing for India's elite competition with this season offering no exception. With Wes Brown and Robbie Keane set to star in this edition of the ISL, we decided to take a look at the best XI from the Premier League that has played in the competition:

Goalkeeper

David James had a career spanning 26 years

David James

The 47-year-old was a player-manager for Kerala Blasters in the inaugural edition of the ISL. He managed his side to the final of the competition but faltered at the last hurdle against ATK. James made 572 appearances in the Premier League and had 170 clean sheets to his name in a career spanning over 26 years. His most prominent spells came at Liverpool and Portsmouth.