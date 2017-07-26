ISL 2017: Kerala Blasters announce changes​ to Kochi stadium

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi has a capacity of 60,000.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi

What’s the story?

Kerala Blasters CEO Varun Tripuraneni has confirmed that the club are looking at ways to improve the stadium experience for their match-going fans.

Speaking at the unveiling of head coach Rene Meulensteen in Kochi, Tripuraneni said: “We will see what best we can do to improve the stadium experience for the fans. We have made a start at the grassroots level. We have got a couple of development centres opening soon. We are trying our best. Rene has worked with the greatest club at the youth level and we will take suggestions from him on that.”

The context

Kerala Blasters boast one of the noisiest stadiums in India, with their 60,000-capacity Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium full of energy during ISL matches.

That said, safety concerns have been raised because of the stadium’s 20-year existence, as the stands visibly shake when Kerala Blasters’ fans celebrate.

The heart of the matter

Kerala is one of the foremost states when it comes to football in India. The state’s 33 million population is football crazy, explaining why Kerala Blasters enjoy such vociferous support.

Last season, the Blasters recorded the highest attendance figures in the ISL. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the Kerala Blasters’ hierarchy is planning to reward the club’s fans with a heightened matchday experience.

What’s next?

The 2017/18 ISL season promises to be the biggest ever, with ten teams participating. Kerala Blasters will be among the favourites because of their two final appearances, and their fans have had a big say on that.

It, therefore, comes across as an apt measure by the Blasters men in blazers. The sea of yellow that is the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is often considered to be the fortress in ISL; last season, the Blasters went on to finish the campaign unbeaten at home, another pointer to the influence of the rapturous Kochi crowd.

Author’s take

Though not decrepit, Kochi’s stadium is in need of improved facilities in order to advertise the ISL as a premier football league.

With the ISL set to become longer in duration with increasing number of matches next season, improving fan experience comes as a step in the right direction for the club. Tripuraneni has hit the right notes, only time will tell how right he is.

