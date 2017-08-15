ISL 2017: Kerala Blasters express interest in signing ex-Liverpool striker Lambert

Will the 35-year-old be worth the investment?

Lambert playing for Liverpool in a Europa League match

Kerala Blasters are interested in signing former Liverpool and England striker Rickie Lambert on a free transfer if reports from sources are to be believed.

Rochdale, Kerala Blasters, AFC Fylde interested in RICKIE LAMBERT.



Arrangement of training for fitness could be sorted with #TheDale first — Mick Weston (@ElitePlayerRep) August 14, 2017

Lambert last played for Cardiff City in the English Championship and left the club at the start of the summer transfer window last month. He has scored over 200 goals in a career spent across four levels of the English football pyramid.

Amid rumours of Dimitar Berbatov being in talks with Kerala Blasters, another high-profile former Premier League striker is now linked to the Blasters. It is believed that the Men in Yellow are on the lookout for two more forwards to add to their squad.

Kerala Blasters have made three foreign signings so far for the 2017-18 Indian Super League season. Iain Hume, Courage Pekuson and Nemanja Lakic-Pesic are the new arrivals to the Kochi-based outfit.

At 35, Lambert isn't exactly the spring chicken but his penalty box prowess could prove handy to Kerala Blasters given their goal-shy record in ISL history. With the likes of CK Vineeth and Hume already in their attack, the addition of Lambert could add a different dynamic to the Blasters' frontline.

Kerala Blasters' interest in Lambert suggests that the club desperately need one more high-profile foreign signing to excite their fans. While talks have apparently come to a standstill regarding Berbatov, the Blasters' interest in Lambert means they are looking at alternatives.

Apart from playing in the Premier League, Lambert has also played in the Championship, League One and League Two. He has also made appearances in the Champions League and Europa League while at Liverpool. The former Southampton and West Brom striker is an old-school goalscorer, much like Robbie Keane at ATK, although a different mould.

Lambert won't come for cheap, however. British players traditionally command a premium and the 35-year-old is no different. We have already seen ATK splash the cash on Keane, hence it will be little surprise to see Kerala Blasters do the same for another former Liverpool striker.

That aside, Lambert with come with pedigree and experience like a very few. The 1.87-metre striker made his England debut in August 2013 and has made 11 appearances since, scoring three goals.

