Kerala Blasters might not be last club - Dimitar Berbatov open to options after ISL 2017

The Bulgarian is keeping his options open after ISL 2017-18.

Dimitar Berbatov recently joined Kerala Blasters

What's the story?

Kerala Blasters star summer signing Dimitar Berbatov opened up on his new adventure in India in an interview with ESPN where he remained coy on whether his time with the Kochi-based club will be his last in his pro career.

When asked about the twilight of his career: "Of course, I want to play as much as I can. I'm about to play in India for Kerala Blasters. Is this going to be my last club? I don't know, but I'm looking forward to working with Rene Muelensteen and the young Indian players. They can only grow in a country where football is still new."

In case you didn't know...

Berbatov joined the Blasters in a summer that saw the two-time Indian Super League runners-up rope in a couple more big names like ISL's all-time top scorer Iain Hume and former Manchester United defensive stalwart Wes Brown.

The heart of the matter

The Bulgarian is currently training with the Blasters in their pre-season tour of Spain. The Men in Yellow played four games, winning two, losing one and drawing the other. Berbatov has already confirmed that he will not feature as a centre-forward for the Blasters this season as he sees himself more suited to a midfield playmaker role.

The 37-year-old is excited to play for the Blasters this season, not least because of the club's massive support. "I'm looking forward to playing in front of 50,000, if not being away from my family," he further added.

Berbatov hasn't yet confirmed whether the Kerala assignment is his last one, keeping his options open for another late career move. His current deal with Kerala Blasters run until the end of the 2017-18 season, hence it won't be a surprise should he find another home for his weary legs.

What's next?

Berbatov's Kerala Blasters open their ISL 2017-18 account with an away game against defending champions ATK at the Salt Lake Stadium on 17th November.

