ISL roundup: Bengaluru FC rope in Australian international, two-time ISL champion set to return

A quick recap of the latest gossip concerning the Indian Super League.

Paartalu has played for Melbourne City FC in the past

Bengaluru FC have completed their first major international signing for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season. The Blues announced the arrival of Erik Paartalu on a one-year deal that will see the Australian play a part in his new club's AFC Cup knockout stage campaign later this year.

Paartalu, 31, is an Australian international who made his international debut for the Socceroos in a World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia in February 2012. The defensive midfielder has played his club football in Scotland, South Korea, Qatar, Thailand apart from his native Australia in a well-travelled career.

On the sidelines of the Paartalu deal, Bengaluru have also retained the services of their centre-back pair for ISL-4. Both John Johnson and Juanan will be part of the Blues’ squad for next season when the reigning Federation Cup will have a taste of ISL football for the first time.

On his move to India, Paartalu said to Bengaluru's official website: "I was really excited by the Bengaluru FC project because it is a club that’s doing really well for itself in an expanding market. Indian football is getting bigger and bigger. It felt like the right project to get involved with. I spoke with Cameron Watson and he sold it to me in terms of where the club is. They’ve been very successful in the last four years and are looking to make major steps in the Indian Super League."

CK Vineeth, Mandar Rao Dessai retained

ISL clubs are making the big moves of late and Kerala Blasters have signed up last season's hero, CK Vineeth, for ISL 2017/18. The India international confirmed his departure from Bengaluru FC earlier this week and Kerala Blasters have spent no time in lapping the popular forward up.

Elsewhere, FC Goa have also set about strengthening the core of their squad for next season by retaining the services of wide man Mandar Rao Dessai for ISL-4. Mandar, who had an unproductive spell at Bengaluru FC after joining in January, joins goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani as FC Goa's two retained Indian players.

Holders Atletico de Kolkata sprang a surprise with their two retentions for next season. The Red and Whites were all but confirmed to tie up goalkeeper Debjit Majumder which they announced yesterday, although their decision to hold on to the utility man Prabir Das has come as a surprise.

That means India international Pritam Kotal could head for the domestic player draft, which is scheduled for later this month.

According to Goal India, Mumbai City are also set to retain the services of midfield strongman, Sehnaj Singh. Last season's beaten semi-finalists have already signed goalkeeper Amrinder Singh on a record deal, and them retaining Sehnaj will be another big boost.

Fikru to make a return to ISL

Fikru Teferra, the five-goal hero of ISL-1, has set his sights on making a return to India for ISL-4. The Ethiopian striker last played for South African club Highlands Park and has expressed his desire to feature in the new-look ISL next season.

He was quoted as saying by Kickoff.com: "I have a few options in India that I am considering and will see what eventually comes out from those options. I have played in India before so it will not be difficult for me and the plus is that there is going to be a bigger and longer running season than in previous years. Since I need a fresh start I will definitely be joining a new team there."

Fikru last played for Chennaiyin FC in the 2015 ISL season but his goalscoring pedigree in the popular Indian franchise league means he will be an attractive target for any interested ISL club. He won two successive ISL titles, with ATK and Chennaiyin in 2014 and 2015 respectively.