ISL roundup: Bengaluru FC announce midfielder's departure, ATK chase ex-Premier League man Tonge

A roundup of the latest ISL happenings.

by Arkodeepto Mukherjee News 14 Jul 2017, 12:24 IST

Cameron Watson

Bengaluru FC have announced the departure of their Australian midfielder Cameron Watson to Indonesian club Madura United. Watson, who was in the books of Portuguese giants PC Porto early on in his career, joined the Blues last season and played a key role in their run to the AFC Cup final. The 30-year-old former Australian youth international won the Federation Cup with Bengaluru earlier this year.

Kerala Blasters in Molina chase

If local media reports are to be believed, then Indian Super League giants Kerala Blasters are all set to rope in former ATK coach Jose Molina. Molina won the title in his very first season with ATK last year but returning to ATK is out of the question as the Kolkata-outfit recently had a split with their parent club Atletico Madrid. There was news in the market that Molina is making a move to China but all of a sudden his link to the Blasters has made things interesting. Earlier, the Kochi-based club were also linked to former Manchester City head Stuart Pearce, but now it looks like Molina will take charge.

Mumbai City confirm Guimaraes as ISL-4 head coach

On the other hand, another high-profile club Mumbai City FC has confirmed Alexandre Guimaraes as their head coach for the upcoming season. The Costa Rican coach said, “Since the invitation came I didn’t have any doubts. I talked to different colleagues and players who had been here and everybody said that it was a great experience. I’m really excited to be here and work for Mumbai City, and I’m excited to start.” Mumbai City are yet to play to their potential in ISL. A title win is overdue for Mumbai City and Guimaraes said that this year the picture will be different for them.

ATK could bring in former Premier League midfielder

Michael Tonge has played in the Premier League in the past

Meanwhile, two-time ISL champions Atletico de Kolkata are eyeing midfielder Michael Tonge, who played for Stoke City and Sheffield United. Tonge is a free agent now and ATK are believed to be keeping an eye on him. ATK’s new coach for the forthcoming season is Teddy Sheringham, who is looking at Tonge to strengthen his midfield as influential Spanish midfielder Borja Fernandez has departed the club. The 34-year-old English midfielder can play on the flanks as well but he has primarily played as a defensive midfielder in his career.