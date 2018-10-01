ISL 2018-19: 3 reasons why Bengaluru FC beat Chennaiyin

Bengaluru FC started their season by beating last year's title-winners! (Credit: ISL)

The Indian Super League is well and truly back! After yesterday's mouth-watering encounter between ATK and Kerala Blasters, the focus was shifted towards Bengaluru as the Blues welcomed Chennaiyin FC.

The encounter between the two was surely the standout fixture when the ISL 2018-19 dates were revealed. Reason being, that the two teams were statistically two of the best teams in the league last year.

The last time the two met was in the final of the 2017-18 ISL Final, where Chennaiyin edged Bengaluru 3-2, to win their second title. The Blues, on the other hand, were surely left with a bad taste in their mouths, after coming so close to winning the title in their debut season.

Nevertheless, both teams had equipped themselves with some new weaponry over the course of the summer and were ready to go at it again albeit with different motives. While Chennaiyin was eager to start their title defence on a positive note, Bengaluru was out for Revenge.

The most notable change, since the last time these two teams met, was in Bengaluru's dugout. After parting ways with Albert Roca, Bengaluru turned towards his former assistant Carles Cuadrat to take the reigns. Needless to say, it was a special occasion for the Spaniard as well, who took charge as the manager for the first time in his career.

And what a start it was!

Thanks to the Venezuelan phenom Miku, manager Cuadrat had a day to remember. The forward popped up in the box in his usual fashion and then let out a thumping effort to leave Karanjit grasping for thin air.

There were to be no other goals in an otherwise entertaining match, as the two teams raced back-and-forth. However, chances fell to both ends but neither Jeje nor Chhetri could put their name on the scoresheet.

The Blues fans will sleep soundly tonight, having somewhat avenged their final defeat. Moreover, they will hope for similar performances in the future from their team as well, as they look to mount yet another title challenge.

Nevertheless, we turn our focus back on the events of the day in a bid to understand the possible reasons as to why Bengaluru came out on top in the clash of the Titans.

#3 Saviour Sandhu

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu diving to make a save (Credit: ISL)

Bengaluru FC are one lucky team. They currently have under contract, two of the best Indian national team players- Chhetri and Sandhu. Both have proven to be influential time and again, and it was the latter who helped the Blues take all three points from their opening fixture.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was impressive in the goal once again, making saves left, right, and centre. Once again, the Indian National team shot-stopper halted several Chennaiyin attempts in the track. Moreover, Sandhu's positioning and distribution were once again top class. Also on display were his long kicks, which can prove to be a serious weapon in Bengaluru's arsenal.

However, there were moments of concern for Sandhu, as Jeje got the better of him twice. On both occasions, however, the Mizo Sniper fluffed his lines. Which brings us to our second reason...

