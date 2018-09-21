Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

ISL 2018-19: 5 Debutants who can make an impact

Alby Issac
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.23K   //    21 Sep 2018, 18:09 IST

Dheera
Dheeraj Singh would look to claim the centre stage this season

Indian Super League (ISL) has always been the dream stage for the domestic potentials in the country.

With each season passing by, the number of young talents dug out by teams have been increasing.

Change in rules, offering more opportunities to Indian players are sure to help the underrated lads find a spot in the XI.

A mandatory rule to include two developmental players will gift many a turn to train and travel with the legends of the game.

The league has already contributed a lot to Indian football. Indian national team's most faithful centre-back Sandesh Jhingan rose to the limelight from his first XI chances at Kerala Blasters.

Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Lalruatthara are all contributions of ISL to the Indian national team.

But still, a number of players with high potential are waiting for an ISL call. The fields of I-league and other local leagues have wonderkids who own the caliber to make it big.

Here, we take a look at five young players with the spark, who will be making their debut this season.

#5 Laldinliana Renthlei (Chennaiyin FC)

The Mizoram-born has made a move to Chennaiyin FC after a season with Aizwal FC in I-league
The Mizoram-born has made a move to Chennaiyin FC after a season with Aizwal FC in I-league

The name may not be familiar to many. But those who keep a check on the upcoming prospects from the Northeastern part of the country is sure to have heard of him.

The Mizoram-born has made a move to Chennaiyin FC after a season with Aizwal FC in I-league. With not much experience in the national circuit, Renthlei plays as a fullback and has represented Aizwal in 15 I-league matches and 4 of their AFC Cup outings.

The 20-year old started his career with Chhinga Veng, in Mizoram and later went on to wear Mizoram colours in the Santosh Trophy.

His journey with Aizwal began at the end of 2017 and later became a regular presence at the back for the club.

Being picked by the current champions itself shows the ability he possesses and if provided with proper mentoring and training, can be another contribution of Chennaiyin FC to the grounds of Indian senior team.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ISL 2018-19 Kerala Blasters FC Chennaiyin FC Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem ISL Analysis Indian Football ISL 2018-19 Squads
Alby Issac
CONTRIBUTOR
ISL 2018: Ex-Chennaiyin FC star alleges corruption in...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Indian Super League likely to get underway on...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19 Tickets: How to book it online
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018/19: 5 players who can win the golden glove
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: 5 Reasons Why Chennaiyin FC Can Win the Title
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Kerala Blasters Fixtures, Time and Venue...
RELATED STORY
Indian Super League: Top 10 goals from ISL-4
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Full List of Foreign Players in all ISL Teams
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive Indian national football team players
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Five key players for Bengaluru FC
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us