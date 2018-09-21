ISL 2018-19: 5 Debutants who can make an impact

Dheeraj Singh would look to claim the centre stage this season

Indian Super League (ISL) has always been the dream stage for the domestic potentials in the country.

With each season passing by, the number of young talents dug out by teams have been increasing.

Change in rules, offering more opportunities to Indian players are sure to help the underrated lads find a spot in the XI.

A mandatory rule to include two developmental players will gift many a turn to train and travel with the legends of the game.

The league has already contributed a lot to Indian football. Indian national team's most faithful centre-back Sandesh Jhingan rose to the limelight from his first XI chances at Kerala Blasters.

Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Lalruatthara are all contributions of ISL to the Indian national team.

But still, a number of players with high potential are waiting for an ISL call. The fields of I-league and other local leagues have wonderkids who own the caliber to make it big.

Here, we take a look at five young players with the spark, who will be making their debut this season.

#5 Laldinliana Renthlei (Chennaiyin FC)

The Mizoram-born has made a move to Chennaiyin FC after a season with Aizwal FC in I-league

The name may not be familiar to many. But those who keep a check on the upcoming prospects from the Northeastern part of the country is sure to have heard of him.

The Mizoram-born has made a move to Chennaiyin FC after a season with Aizwal FC in I-league. With not much experience in the national circuit, Renthlei plays as a fullback and has represented Aizwal in 15 I-league matches and 4 of their AFC Cup outings.

The 20-year old started his career with Chhinga Veng, in Mizoram and later went on to wear Mizoram colours in the Santosh Trophy.

His journey with Aizwal began at the end of 2017 and later became a regular presence at the back for the club.

Being picked by the current champions itself shows the ability he possesses and if provided with proper mentoring and training, can be another contribution of Chennaiyin FC to the grounds of Indian senior team.

