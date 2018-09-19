ISL 2018/19: 5 Foreign signings to watch out for this season

Nived Zenith FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.41K // 19 Sep 2018, 12:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gyeltshen has taken the leap from the I-League to the ISL with Bengaluru FC

The Hero Indian Super League will return for it's the fifth edition on the 29th of September as 10 teams spread out across the length and breadth of the country battle it out for the title this year.

The new season will include three breaks in total with the mid-season break coming in December and lasting until February so as to facilitate the easy involvement of national team players in the Asia Cup scheduled to start in January.

The inaugural game of the new season will take place in Kolkata when ATK host a familiar foe in the form of Kerala Blasters to flag-off the latest edition of the tournament.

The new season is expected to produce a lot of surprises as most teams take to the field with a breath of fresh air surrounding their camp when compared to last season.

There are several high-profile additions to the squads this year as teams try to leave their mark on the tournament by snatching the trophy away from defending champions Chennaiyin FC. On that note, let's take a closer look at five foreign signings to watch out for in the ISL this season:

#5 Chencho Gyeltshen - Bengaluru FC

The Bhutanese winge joined last year's finalists following his title-winning exploits in the I-League with Minerva Punjab FC last season.

Chencho Gyeltshen is nicknamed as the 'Bhutanese Ronaldo' and offers a lot of flair while going forward for the Blues from Bengaluru.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a productive debut season in the I-League with Minerva Punjab as he guided the club to their first ever league title in a season where he registered seven goals and seven assists across just over 1,600 minutes of playing time in the 18 matches he played during the 2017/18 season.

Gyeltshen will prove to be an exciting addition to Carles Cuadrat's team this year but his playing time could come under serious jeopardy considering the fact that he fits in a similar role to Sunil Chhetri within the club.

However, the attacker has proved that he is no stranger to making an impact for his team and it is highly unlikely that he would be forced to watch on from the sidelines for too long.

The winger has scored seven goals in 22 appearances for Bhutan and is also the country's leading goal-scorer at the international stage.

