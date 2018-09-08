ISL 2018/19: 5 Key Players for Bengaluru FC This Season

Rohith Nair FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 2.62K // 08 Sep 2018, 12:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Who will be key for Bengaluru FC this season? [Image: ISL]

As the referee blew the final whistle at the Kanteerava Stadium on 17 March 2018, Bengaluru FC's players sank to the turf. A team that had topped the Indian Super League table with an 8-point lead fell to a 3-2 defeat to Chennaiyin FC in the final.

Their domination in the league meant nothing without a win in the final as their south Indian rivals took home the title for the second time. The curse of the table toppers failing to win the title every year continued.

Now, Bengaluru are looking for redemption. The 2018/19 season kicks off on 29 September. And the second matchday sees the Blues play none other than Chennai in their first fixture - a team that effectively beat them at home twice in the last campaign.

We look at five key players that will be instrumental in the Blues' chase for a first league title since 2016.

#5 Juanan Gonzalez (Centre-Back)

Juanan will lead Bengaluru's defence this season [Image: ISL]

After five years at the club, English defender John Johnson has moved on to Kolkata side ATK. That leaves a big hole in the back-line that needed to be filled up. Judging by the defensive lapses in the AFC Cup, Bengaluru desperately needed one and signed pre-season trialist and Spanish centre-back Albert Serran (formerly of Espanyol and Swansea City).

But he is new to Indian football, unlike his defensive partner Juanan. The former Real Madrid B and Fortuna Dusseldorf defender has been with the club for two seasons now and has been a mainstay at centre-back, occasionally playing as a right-back too.

The 31-year-old has the task of commanding his back-line and making his new partner feel right at home against the best forwards the ISL has to offer.

Juanan played 18 matches in the ISL last season, making 29 tackles, 10 interceptions, and 97 clearances. He also blocked 20 shots to help the Blues finish the league stage with the best defensive record.

What makes Juanan crucial is also his contributions at the other end of the pitch. His 6 ft 4 in frame is quite useful during set-pieces and that was one of Bengaluru's source of goals last season thanks to the planning of then assistant coach Carles Cuadrat - who took over as head coach after Albert Roca left the club at the end of the season.

1 / 5 NEXT