ISL 2018/19: 5 on-pitch battles between players

The Indian Super League has brought fans on their feet by producing some intriguing contests over the years.

The likes of Marco Materazzi, Alessandro Del Piero, David Trezeguet, Nicolas Anelka and Diego Forlan have played against each other in this competition which makes this tournament even more piquant.

From Mohammed Rafique scoring an injury-time winner to Stiven Mendoza netting on a couple of occasions in the stoppage time to lift this prestigious trophy, the fans over India have seen plenty of eye-catching moments in critical moments and biggest stages.

Additionally, there have been numerous single-handed performance this campaign which has carried the team to register victories.

In this piece, we shall look at the five rich battles between the players from either of their sides this season.

#5 Bartholomew Ogbeche (NorthEast United FC) vs Mailson Alves (Chennaiyin FC)

The skippers of their respective sides Mailson Alves and Bartholomew Ogbeche went head-to-head when the reigning Champions played NorthEast United FC at the Marina Arena on 18th October.

Thoi Singh scored twice, but it was the away side led by the impressive Ogbeche who scored a hat-trick to secure all three points.

The striker Ogbeche was too quick, too good for the whole Chennaiyin FC defence which included the skipper Mailson.

The Brazilian lost this battle, and could not find the better of the 34-year-old Skipper who scored three goals within 10 minutes to regain parity for the Highlanders in the first half.

Rowlin Borges netted the winner in the second half to complete an extraordinary turn around to secure the lead for the first time and all three points to win the game.

The Chennaiyin FC skipper was struggling to cope up with the attackers of NorthEast United FC and was all over the place which forced coach John Gregory to make an early attacking switch to substitute in Orlandi.

The foreigner's rule did come into play, but it is safe to say that Mailson has not reached the heights he hit last season in the first five games. On the other hand, Ogbeche has been the talisman for the Highlanders up front to score 6 goals from just 5 games.

