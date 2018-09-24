ISL 2018-19: 5 reasons why Jamshedpur FC will win the title

Sabyasachi Roy

Jamshedpur FC looks like a formidable team this season

Jamshedpur FC will look to go all guns blazing in this season of the Indian Super League especially after missing out so narrowly last time around.

They have been in the news for all the right season lately starting from their Spain Pre-season tour to the Tim Cahill transfer to the 1-0 win against an Athletico ‘B’ Side.

Combining to a number of feathers that they hold in their cap here’s a list of 5 reasons on what makes them as one of the serious contenders for this season of ISL.

#1 Smart retentions from the previous season

Jamshedpur FC have made some smart deals ahead of the season

Jamshedpur FC this season has been very smart with the retentions of their foreign and Indian Players.

In terms of the foreigners, they have been able to offload the likes of Tridade, Belfort, Doutie who took a major chunk of the salary cap and have instead retained Tiri and Memo who have been clinical for the JFC last season.

Even though they would have liked to retain Wellington in the midfield, who, despite signing a contract extension initially, decided to part ways. They would still be happy to retain the services of two of their most important players.

As far as the Indian signings are concerned they have been able to retain the notable services of Subrata Paul, Bikash Jairu and Robin Gurung.

Jerry, Farukh Choudhary and Sumit Passi have also stayed with the club, three of whom are looked upon as future prospects in Indian Football and have equally been crucial for the club last season.

They have also secured the signing of Michael Soosairaj who is a much sought after talent in the country.

It will also be interesting to see how Ferrando decides to rotate his players in different positions.

