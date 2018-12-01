ISL 2018-19: All you need to know about Ulises Davila, Delhi Dynamos' new attacker

Ishu Roy FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 173 // 01 Dec 2018, 22:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Davila plays with high intensity

What's the story?

Delhi Dynamos have snapped up Ulises Davila from Mexican giants Santos Laguna for the remainder of the season in order to beef up their attacking options.

Prior to the signing, the Lions already had seven foreigners and thus, were forced to terminate the contract of a foreigner to rope in Davila. The player could possibly be Andrija Kaluderovic, who has struggled to find in front of goal for his side. With a substandard conversion rate of just over 6%, the Serbian has only managed one goal in 9 outings.

More on Davila

Davila came through the youth setup of Guadalajara, where he first joined at the age of 10. After a three-year stint with the senior team, he signed for Chelsea. However, he was immediately loaned out SBV Vitesse. Due to lack of game time, he was then transferred to the third tier of Spanish football - with Sabadell and Cordoba.

After brief stints at Tenerife and Vitoria, the 27-year-old reverted back to Mexico's top flight. In three seasons for Santos Laguna, he has amassed 56 appearances and netted 7 goals. He also earned his first national team call-up in 2011 Copa America but didn't don the Mexico shirt.

All in all in his senior career, the attacking midfielder has scored 23 and created 11 more in almost 200 appearances.

What can Davila bring to Delhi

Firstly, Davila will boost the team's morale, not only on the pitch but also off it. His inclusion means that the players will have a lift, an obvious one that comes along with each new addition to any team.

The Mexican is quick, agile and sharp with the ball. He can exploit channels and create space for his fellow forwards to run into. Most importantly for the side from the capital, he can finish with conviction. In addition to this host of attributes, the player brings in huge amounts of experience.

What's next?

Davila will have to cap off chances in front of goal and better Delhi's conversion rate. The spirit amongst the players might not be anywhere close to a high but the onus will be on their new recruit to add some firepower in the final third and lift the dressing room.

Meanwhile, the Dynamos will be looking for their first win of the season when they welcome Mumbai City to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 3 December.