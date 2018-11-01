ISL 2018-19: ATK 1-2 Bengaluru FC – 5 Talking Points

Miku was on the scoresheet for Bengaluru as ATK recorded another home defeat [Image: ISL]

The match was anticipated as a clash between two titans. Two-time champions ATK were facing last year’s finalist Bengaluru FC. Both teams had the firepower to topple each other. In the end, it was Bengaluru who prevailed, for the third successive time against ATK.

Bengaluru won 2-1 in a match where they kept supreme possession and came back emphatically after trailing by a goal. The win put Bengaluru on the third place of ISL league table with 10 points from four matches. The Karnataka based club hasn’t lost a single match this edition of the ISL.

ATK's poor home run is showing no signs of ending. They have now lost three matches at home and it will be some work to for coach Steve Coppell to get the team back on its feet after six matches.

It was young Komal Thatal who gave ATK the lead in 15th minute. Everton Santos split the Bengaluru defence with a superb pass to Thatal, who cut inside before unleashing a low drive. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu had no chance to save.

Bengaluru got things under their control quickly and Miku could’ve scored with a bullet header but Arindam Bhattacharya somehow punched the ball away. Miku didn’t take much time to equalise, and what a goal it was!

Bengaluru got the free-kick just outside the box and Miku played a short pass with Sunil Chhetri before shooting a curler on the top corner, making Bhattacharya a mere audience.

Australian Erik Paartalu got the lead for his team from another set-piece. Albert Serran couldn’t connect Dimas Delgado’s corner and Paartalu unleashed a half-volley which Bhattacharya again had no chance to save.

Despite having quite a few chances, ATK couldn’t equalise and Bengaluru maintained their supremacy. This was their third win against the Kolkata-based team.

Let us look at the five talking points of the game:

#1 What’s wrong with ATK at home?

No other team has as big a stadium as ATK. The Salt Lake Stadium has a capacity of almost 67,000. Though the turnout may be poor in terms of capacity, ATK always has a large number of crowd support which very few teams can enjoy.

Teams always look for their home ground to make a turnaround. But the case is exactly opposite for ATK. At the Salt Lake Stadium, ATK won only one match last season. This year, they have lost three out of four already.

The fans are already feeling heart-broken and the number of spectators may dip down if the tradition goes on. In a football-loving city of Kolkata, that will not be a good advertisement for football. So, ATK need to win at home to show their love for the supporters.

