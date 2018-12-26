ISL 2018-19: ATK to bring Miguel Palanca on loan from FC Goa

Miguel Palanca Fernandez

Forward Miguel Palanca Fernandez is all set to move to ATK on loan from FC Goa for the next phase of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The 31-year-old has found game time hard to come by at Sergio Lobera's FC Goa. He has seven appearances for Goa but only 162 minutes of game time. Yet, he managed to score three goals and provide two crosses for the team.

ATK, struggling in the offensive department with just 10 goals this season, could exploit the Spaniard's talent in the next phase of the Indian Super League (ISL), which might begin in the third week of January.

Palanca has experience of playing in the La Liga for Espanyol. He also made three appearances for Real Madrid but was subsequently loaned out to Segunda Division club Castellion.

Palanca then had stints in Elche, Numancia and A-League club Adelaide United. He spent the last couple of years in Poland before signing for Goa this season.

ATK have been really active in this transfer window. They recently signed Edu Garcia, a former Bengaluru FC winger, from Chinese side Zhejiang Greentown. Before that, they signed right-back Pritam Kotal from Delhi Dynamos.

Coach Steve Coppell had hinted that ATK would make some signings in January. ATK are placed sixth on the table with 16 points in 12 games and have a good chance of making the playoffs if they manage a couple of wins in the remaining six games.

"I am not using it as an excuse but it's a fact. We lost two centre-forwards - Kalu Uche and Emiliano Alfaro. It makes a big difference That calm and quality in front of goal to convert opportunities, we need that," Coppell had said after the 0-1 defeat to table-toppers Bengaluru FC.

Goa are loaning the player out to bring in a midfielder of their own. According to sources, they are looking to sign Zaid Krouch from Moghreb Tetouan in the Moroccan league.

The Moroccan international is the third player from the African country after Ahmed Jahouh and Hugo Boumous to play for FC Goa.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder played the 2014 African Nations Championship but did not feature in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Goa are third on the table with 20 points in 11 games, seven behind leaders Bengaluru FC.

