ISL 2018-19: 'Bengaluru FC clash is not a make-or-break for us by any chance' - Kerala Blasters assistant coach Hermann Hreidarsson

Nived Zenith FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Exclusive 152 // 04 Nov 2018, 19:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hreidarsson (right) spoke to the media ahead of the game against Bengaluru FC

Kerala Blasters will host Bengaluru FC on Monday in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) as both teams square up against each other in what promises to be an exciting southern derby at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

David James' men have failed to add substance to the impressive win they registered against ATK during the inaugural game of the season after being held to four successive draws since then.

The Blasters have dropped points from winning positions at home against Mumbai City FC and Delhi Dynamos respectively, while they have had to do it the hard way during their travels against Jamshedpur FC and FC Pune City, where they came from behind to salvage a point each.

However, the visitors on Monday in the form of Carles Cuadrat's Bengaluru FC, who are unbeaten from their four games so far this season, might just prove to be their biggest test yet.

Bengaluru registered a convincing 3-1 win during the corresponding fixture on New Year's eve last year and continue to remain as one of the sides that set the benchmark for the other teams in the league.

That result also spelled the end of Rene Meulensteen as James and Hermann Hreidarsson took over at the Kochi-based franchise as head coach and assistant respectively to kick-off a brand new approach at the club.

Hreidarsson, who spoke to the media during the absence of James on Sunday, went on to claim that the game against Bengaluru is not a make-or-break clash, but guaranteed that his team are focused on securing maximum points.

“Bengaluru is one of the best teams in the league, we know that, so this is not a make-or-break for us by any chance", Hreidarsson told Sportskeeda during the pre-match press conference.

“But saying that, we go into every game trying to get three points and tomorrow is no different. We are desperate for a win, don’t get me wrong, it feeds us with energy, wins do that.

“We have been so close on many occasions and we will be out there tomorrow trying to pick up three points, that is guaranteed”, he added.

I have been really happy with our performances - Hreidarsson

Despite their setbacks in recent games with respect to securing all three points, Kerala Blasters have looked promising and dominating albeit in spells so far this season. The two-time ISL runner-ups have looked menacing in front of goal, but the killer instinct has somewhat eluded them on a number of instances until now.

Hreidarsson admitted that his team are performing well and pointed out to the statistics that justify his claim regarding the same. The former Iceland international also suggested that he is very happy with their performances in recent games and stressed the fact that the hosts are still unbeaten heading into the game on Monday.

“The main thing is that we’re playing quite well”, Hreidarsson continued.

“We have played five games, we are unbeaten and in the last 135 minutes we have had the ball for about 70 per cent and created a lot of chances, half chances, lot of corners and shots.

“We can’t always guarantee goals, but what you are after as a coach is the performance and I have been really, really happy with what I have seen and what we have done in the last game and a half", he concluded.

The Blasters are currently sixth in the table with seven points from their five games so far this season and a win would help them keep up with Mumbai City, who are three points ahead at this point in time, for the race for a play-off finish.