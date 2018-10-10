ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC vs ATK Game Rescheduled Owing to Karnataka Rajyotsava

Aravind Suchindran FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 174 // 10 Oct 2018, 19:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The October 31 game marks the first time that ATK's John Johnson will face his former side Bengaluru FC (Image: ISL)

Bengaluru FC's Indian Super League (ISL) match against ATK, scheduled for 31 October at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium will now be played on 13 December. The Blues will instead travel to Kolkata and finish off their away leg first on 31 October.

The ISL announced the change in fixtures owing to Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations on 1 November at the Kanteerava. Karnataka Rajyotsava marks the anniversary of the formation of the state and its merger with the Indian union in 1956 and is celebrated in a big way across the region.

Announcing the change in fixtures, the ISL said in a statement.

"Bengaluru FC’s next home game scheduled this month end against ATK has now been swapped as the home game for two-time champions.

"The change was necessitated due to Karnataka State Government’s requirement of Sree Kanteerava Stadium ground in preparation for Kannada Day.

"BFC were to host ATK at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on 31st October and travel to Kolkata later on 13th December to play their away game. However, with the change in schedule, BFC will now first face ATK at Kolkata on 31st October, and play host on 13th December.

"All other fixtures remain unchanged."

Also read: ATK will bounce back, says Andre Bikey

The change in fixtures means that Bengaluru FC will play their next home game only on 26 November against Delhi Dynamos. After the international break ends, the Blues are scheduled to play FC Pune City (Oct 22), ATK (Oct 31), Kerala Blasters (Nov 5), and FC Goa (Nov 22) before their next home game.

Bengaluru FC have enjoyed a mixed start to their ISL campaign. The Carles Cuadrat-coached side beat defending champions Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in their ISL opener on September 30 but conceded a late equaliser to draw 2-2 with Jamshedpur FC on October 7.

ATK, on the other hand, have had a horrible start. The Kolkata outfit, helmed by former Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters manager Steve Coppell, have lost both their games. They went down 0-2 to Kerala Blasters in the ISL curtain-raiser on September 29 and then were humbled 0-1 by NorthEast United on October 4.

Both sides will look to get back to winning ways when they lock horns on October 31. The game will mark the first time that ATK's John Johnson will face his former side BFC, where he spent four successful years.