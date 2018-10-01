ISL 2018-19, Bengaluru FC vs Chennayin FC: 3 players who impressed the most

Mike (middle) runs forward with the ball [Credits: ISL]

Bengaluru FC beat Chennayin FC 1-0 in their inaugural match of the 2018-19 ISL season in Bengaluru on 30th September. Striker Miku scored the only goal of the match in the first half. Chennaiyin FC actually enjoyed more ball possession and had the ball 56% of the time. However, they could not convert that superiority into a goal and lost the match. Bengaluru actually looked the better of two sides and could have scored more goals had their strikers not missed some good opportunities.

Chennaiyin FC forwards lacked clinical approach inside the opposition penalty box and were too sluggish at times. Bengaluru, on the other hand, relied more on incisive through balls and counter-attacks through the wings to break the Chennaiyin defensive line. Sunil Chhetri, Miku and Udanta Singh form a formidable threesome in the Bengaluru attack that is going to test the opposing defences in this tournament.

We are going to have a look at the 3 most impressive players of the match:

#1 Miku

Miku’s goal won his team the match and he was duly adjudged the “Hero of the Match”. The former Rayo Vallecano and Valencia striker got hold of a through ball, turned swiftly and blasted it into the top corner of the net. His fantastic strike demonstrated his excellent ball-control and shooting accuracy, which are necessary attributes for a striker.

This is Miku’s 2nd season in the ISL and he scored 15 goals for Bengaluru last season. However, he would have to improve his speed and passing to become a more lethal player. At times, he showed a tendency to cling on to the ball for a bit too long and should have got rid of it quicker. He would have to develop those qualities in order to adjust himself better as a centre-forward in a 4-3-3 formation.

He would also do well to move to the left wing at times to create space for Chhetri and other midfield at the centre of the pitch. This swapping of positions would make things tougher for opposition defenders and allow Bengaluru to have more attempts at goal. However, he impressed overall as a centre-forward and should have a good ISL.

