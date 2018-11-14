×
ISL 2018-19: Best of Children's Day - See pictures of the big stars when they were kids

Abhishek Kundu
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
14 Nov 2018, 18:38 IST

Sunil Chhetri looks adorable as a child
Sunil Chhetri looks adorable as a child... and even now

All over the country, people are celebrating Children's Day today, and our footballers didn't want to be left behind. The official twitter handle of Indian Super League, Bengaluru FC, and Chennaiyin FC ran a campaign where the fans had to guess the players' name by looking at their childhood snap.

From Sunil Chhetri to Mailson Alves, most of the popular footballers from the country figured in the Twitter contest. Needless to say, each of these are photos that will make you go 'awww' and we present a collection of those tweets from November 14.

#1 Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

The one on the left is Bengaluru FC's captain Sunil Chhetri and the on the right is the custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Chhetri looks soft-spoken and as innocent as lamb sitting on the chair. But, he would grow up to be India's leading goal-scorer and a nightmare for the defenders

Gurpreet, on the other hand, looks more vivacious, all smiles while being clicked alongside his sister. In India's international matches too, he is the one who is the most lively by bailing out the Indian team from jaws of defeat.

#2 Dimas Delgado

Dimas Delgado never likes to give away the ball. Right from his academy days to his stint at Barcelona B to his current days with Bengaluru FC. In case you are still wondering, he is the fourth from left in the bottom bunch.

#3 Inigo Calderon

Inigo Calderon never shows any signs of worry. Whether it be swimming against the tides in his early childhood or tackling the opponents at his favored-right back position, the Spaniard is always calm and composed.

#4 Anirudh Thapa

In this picture, a young Anirudh Thapa is seen adjusting his cap. Little did the cameraman know that he would represent India and be a pivotal figure in the Chennaiyin FC midfield.

#5 Mailson Alves

Mailson Alves might look unanimated in this picture. But, when he is on the back-line, he doesn't let the attackers any space whatsoever by marking them heavily. Remember, this kid grew up to score two vital goals for Chennaiyin FC at the finals of last season's ISL which changed the whole complexion of the game.

#6 Nishu Kumar

The left leg crossed across the right and eyes gazing on the cameraman, Nishu Kumar has always been authoritative. Don't be deceived by the other picture as the BFC right back never comes back empty-handed when he overlaps down the wing.

#7 Albert Serran

Albert Serran is always rock-solid. He got this trait right from his childhood as indicated by the picture. The Bengaluru FC center-back has leaked only four goals in the ISL season so far, the least among all the sides.

#8 Rino Anto

Rino Anto always loved playing football. From the legendary Mohun Bagan to the disbanded Quartz to Bengaluru FC, the Keralite would go on to play for a multitude of clubs in India. Moreover, he would even represent the senior team six times.

#9 Andrea Orlandi

Andrea Orlandi never lets his guard down. Whether it be posing for the camera in his childhood or marauding down the left flank, he is always laser focussed.

The Children's Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

India's first PM has a connection with football too - lots of football stadiums in the country are named after him. There's a Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium each in Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Shillong and Coimbatore. Delhi Dynamos, Chennaiyin FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Shillong Lajong, and Chennai City FC respectively use these venues as their home ground.

Abhishek Kundu
CONTRIBUTOR
18 year old. Silent Observer of the beautiful game. Real fan of an unreal sport. Proud Indian
