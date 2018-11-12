ISL 2018-19: Best XI from the Indian Super League - November

Deepak P FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 367 // 12 Nov 2018, 16:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Miku has shone for Bengaluru FC but couldn't find a place in our Combined list of Best ISL Eleven

The Indian Super League (ISL) is going into its second break due to the FIFA international matches window. The 34 matches held so far have been nothing but exciting, and those games have provided the viewers enough drama to get them hooked to the league.

Terrific goal finishes, poor quality refereeing, red cards and handballs have drawn fans to discuss about Indian football at length these days.

FC Goa currently lead the table with 16 points from seven matches. Bengaluru FC are second with 13 points from five matches and could surpass FC Goa when the ISL resumes after the international break.

Mumbai City FC have 13 points from 7 matches, while Jamshedpur, NorthEast United FC, and ATK are the mid-table teams right now. Kerala Blasters, Chennaiyin FC, Delhi Dynamos FC, and FC Pune City have not really impressed this ISL and form the bottom-four teams in the table.

Five players from SK's initial list of Best XI, made just before the India vs China friendly on Oct 13, have retained their places in this list.

But many others like Ferran Corominas and Mario Arques have lit up the stage over the last month to earn themselves a spot on this list.

(A simple 4-3-3 formation has been used to compile this XI, where the number of foreigners has been restricted to five)

#1 Goalkeeper

Amrinder Singh making a save against North East United FC

Amrinder Singh (Mumbai City FC):

Amrinder Singh has had three clean sheets in six matches. He also did have 18 saves from 6 matches. His composure in front of the goal is something that the young goalkeepers need to learn.

It is interesting to note that Amrinder had a great ISL season in 2017-18 with 55 saves. It looks like Amrinder is all set to have another great season as goalkeeper for Mumbai City FC with a 75% Saves Percentage in the 2018-19 season.

Amrinder Singh, with better Saves percentage, climbs above Francisco Dorronsoro to be the goalkeeper of our best ISL XI so far.

Honorable Mention: Francisco Dorronsoro (Delhi Dynamos FC)

1 / 4 NEXT