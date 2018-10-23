ISL 2018-19: 'Can Never Forget My Goal against King of Bhutan' - Bengaluru FC's Chencho Gyeltshen

Aravind Suchindran FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Exclusive 216 // 23 Oct 2018, 21:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chencho Gyeltshen joined Bengaluru FC this summer [Image: ISL]

You know how you see a bunch of kids playing football in the neighbourhood while walking back home from school or the nearby bus stop? You wish you could play with them but you don't go join them.

Well, next time, go!

You might end up becoming like Chencho Gyeltshen, the captain of the Bhutanese national football team.

That is how the 'Bhutanese Ronaldo' started his story and he is now a forward for Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC.

"When I was a kid, I was inspired by my brother, who was into martial arts," Chencho explains on how he became a footballer in a chat with Sportskeeda. "And I followed him.

"We went to a martial arts camp and when we were going back home from the camp when we saw that many young boys played in a green field. My brother and I were excited to play with them.

"We discussed why not we try football for one day. So we went there and from the start, the coach was impressed with me. From that day, the coach told me that you are doing well in this sport and you should keep playing hard and from that day, I took up football."

And that walk changed his life for he then got into the Under-13 national team of Bhutan and has represented the country in every level since then.

"We joined the boys and went for the selection. And I got selected into the U-13 team, which was in 2007 and, since then, I have been part of the team. The trial was in Thimphu," he said.

So far, Chencho has made only one appearance - off the bench - for Bengaluru FC in their opener against Chennaiyin FC. But his list of achievements is nothing but inspiring.

Chencho is the only professional footballer from Bhutan currently and the first one to play in the top divisions of India, Bangladesh, and Thailand.

The move to Bengaluru FC

Let's not forget; he scored seven important goals for Minerva Punjab in their I-League winning season last year (2017/18) and moved to Bengaluru FC only after that.

"Last year, we were the champions of the I-League and the season was perfect. Everything went well and my achievements were good. It was my dream to play for Bengaluru FC. I met my agent and he told me that he has got an offer for me from BFC. So I took it up," he said.

Chencho won the I-League with Minerva Punjab

"When I heard this news from my agent, I was happy because it was my dream to play for Bengaluru FC. After I came to Bengaluru FC, I feel my life has totally changed. Bengaluru is a very professional club in India and I enjoy my life here at Bengaluru FC," he added.

But the move was not straightforward at all. Chencho impressed in Bhutan and his club owner arranged a training stint for him with Thai club Buriram United. After scoring in his one appearance, which came off the bench, he signed with Buriram's reserve side Surin City.

"When I was playing in Thimphu FC club, my owner sent me for a one-month training stint in Buriram. On the last day of the training, I got a chance to play with the senior team of Buriram in a friendly match.

"I came on as a substitute in the 80th minute and scored the winning goal in the 85th minute. So the coach and manager of Buriram were impressed and I got an offer that day. I scored against Sisaket FC," Chencho said.

"That day, I didn't celebrate like Ronaldo. I was so happy. I just ran into the team dug-out and celebrated with the teammates."

Chencho Gyeltshen of Bengaluru FC with his wife and son

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan rejected Chencho without a trial

Unsettled throughout Thailand, he returned to Bhutan and then moved to Abahani Chittagong in Bangladesh. Unhappy in Bangladesh, he looked to move to India but East Bengal and Mohun Bagan allegedly rejected him without offering a trial. Then the move to Minerva Punjab happened and Chencho's life changed for the good.

"Bangladesh football - they have good money and sponsor and everything. But they don't have a future," Chencho explained. "They have money but the league is not professional. That's the difference.

"There's a big difference between Bengaluru FC and Chittagong. The facilities and team management and everything. When I train with Bengaluru, everything is well-maintained. Everything is perfect and managed well. But in Bangladesh, if we have training in the morning, they sometimes just cancel before one hour citing some reason.

"Playing conditions aren't great too. they don't have supporters like India. Even the stadium is not well-maintained and not so good.

"And then an agent messaged me on Facebook. I don't remember the name of the agent. He told me that's he an agent from Kolkata and he has seen me play.

"He asked me if I am interested in playing in the Indian league and I told him that it's my dream to play in India. We had a conversation and he told me that he will try to arrange a trial with Mohun Bagan or East Bengal.

"He said that he had a talk with East Bengal and Mohun Bagan and what I heard is that they told him that a player from Bhutan cannot perform in India. And the agent who messaged me told me this. I got rejected without even being offered a trial."

The only professional player in Bhutan

Even for the national team, Chencho has performed consistently well. From being an unknown, he became famous overnight when he struck a brace against Sri Lanka in a World Cup qualifier and lifted Bhutan off the bottom of the FIFA rankings.

Now, he's the country's top goalscorer with 10 goals and is now known as the Ronaldo of Bhutan for his Cristiano-like celebration.

"I scored two goals against Sri Lanka. First, the defender made a good long ball, I moved through and chipped it over the goalkeeper. I scored the second one in the last minute of the game.

"That goal, I carried a cramp but we got a free-kick from a midfielder. He saw me making a run and played a through ball. I just ran and placed it into the goal," he said.

"The day I scored - we had a match against Sri Lanka in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers - so that day, fans and media called me as Ronaldo because I am a big fan of Ronaldo. I scored two goals against Sri Lanka and made a celebration like him. So my friends and the media called me that."

Chencho scored for Bhutan against Sri Lanka [Image: Chencho - Instagram]

"Our Bhutanese players are not bad. They are good. The only difference is the lack of professionalism, support and sponsor. In our Bhutanese national team, 50 per cent (of the players) are students and the other 50 per cent are working.

"Nobody is into football full time. I am the only professional player from Bhutan - a full-time player. They are all amateur players.

"In Bhutan, I am now recognised. Whenever I go on the road, they come with the phone, they want to take selfies. They come with a paper and ask for an autograph. It all started after we won against Sri Lanka in Thimphu."

Scoring against the King

One goal that Chencho says he can never forget is when he scored against the king of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, in a friendly game.

"I remember when we got a chance to play a friendly game with the king. I remember it well. I can never forget this goal. I scored against the king!

"I just placed the goal again. I enjoyed playing that game. It was a game with the king and not everyone can say that they scored a goal against the king," Chencho said.

Earning a place in the Blues lineup

However, what's on his mind immediately is cementing a place in the Bengaluru FC line-up. That looks quite difficult considering he plays as a wide forward like Sunil Chhetri and that he's a foreigner - only five can be on the field at one time.

For now, though, he cherishes the one substitute he has made, dedicating it to all his fans back home.

"Back home, the fans were all excited," he said. "In the first match, I got to play from the 75th minute. I was happy and excited and that day was my first experience in the ISL. I was very excited and felt it's the time for me to show what I have.

"But right now in Bengaluru, we have seven foreigners and only five can play in Starting XI. It's difficult to get a chance because all the other foreigners are experienced and they are all good. Some are from Europe and they are good. It's difficult but I will try my best to come in the XI."

Today will be the big day for me and my team!

My journey for the most awaited Hero Indian Super League starts from today and Bengaluru facing Chennai FC for the opening match for BFC.

I need all your love and support because only with you all I will be able to make it! pic.twitter.com/szgAAtNibp — Chencho Gyeltshen (@Che7cho) September 30, 2018

Rapid Fire with Chencho

Favourite player and club? Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United

Best goal you have scored? The two goals against Sri Lanka on March 17, 2015.

Best city you have been to? Buriram, Thailand

Describe Paro as a city. It's a wonderful place. It's a valley covered by mountains on all four sides. It feels like home.

Who did you dedicate your first goal to? I dedicated it to all my Bhutanese fans.

Ideal holiday? Spending time with my son, Jigme, who I call as Junior.

Favourite stadium? Changlimithang Stadium, Thimphu. Playing in front of your home fans in bliss.

Favourite player in Bengaluru FC? Sunil Chhetri.

Celebrity crush? Tandin Bidha, an actress.

Favourite skill move? Bicycle kick!

When did you first try Ronaldo's goal celebration? I tried it first in Thailand after I scored my first league goal.

One thing that annoys you most... Bangalore Traffic!

Most interesting thing in your wallet? My son's picture.

If you could talk to the king, what would you say? I'll talk to him about football and its development.

If you had a million dollars, what would you do with it? I'll build an academy back in Bhutan to support young footballers and then donate some money to the needy.