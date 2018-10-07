ISL 2018-19: Chennaiyin FC 1-3 FC Goa| 5 Hits and Flops

Sergio Lobera's side showed attacking intent from minute one to take the game away from the Marina Machans (Image Courtesy: ISL)

There was a lot of expectations when ISL champions Chennaiyin FC kicked off their first home game of the season, but things did not pan out well for the hosts as Goa ran out 3-1 victors at their opponent's backyard to make it two consecutive league stage wins at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Sergio Lobera's side showed attacking intent from minute one to take the game away from the Marina Machans. FC Goa took the lead through Edu Bedia's strike which took the deflection of Francis Fernandes in the 12th minute.

Chennaiyin's defense was caught in a nap for the second time through the same route - throw-in to double the lead just after five minutes into the second half.

The game was put beyond the eyesight of the home side when Senegalese international Mourtada Fall headed the ball into the back of the net in 80th minute. The hosts pulled one back through the defender Eli Sabia but it turned out to be a consolation goal.

In this article, we shall look at players who had a good and bad outing on Saturday.

#1 Hit: Ahmed Jahouh

The Moroccan is a midfield monster and showed his defensive prowess by winning tackles, numerous duels and stopping the transition of midfield to attack from Chennaiyin FC (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Ahmed Jahouh put in a stellar performance by running the show in the middle of the park. The Moroccan is a midfield monster and showed his defensive prowess by winning tackles, numerous duels and stopping the transition of midfield to attack from Chennaiyin FC.

The Moroccan midfielder had an outstanding outing and won 6 tackles, 3 interceptions, 2 clearances, 5 blocks and completion of over 80% of the passes.

These numbers prove that the Goa midfielder was a gigantic figure to help his side with tireless running to retrieve the ball back and caused trouble to the opposition with the ball.

He was rightfully awarded the Hero of the match award for putting in a mouthwatering show. Sitting in the heart of the team, Ahmed Jahouh needs to step up the gear and put in consistent performances to cut down the leakage of goals at the back which was a headache for the Goans last season despite proving their threat in attack.

