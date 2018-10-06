ISL 2018-19: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to Watch Details

Clash of the Titans

Two ISL giants meet this weekend at Chennai as FC Goa go head to head with Chennaiyin FC. Both the teams will compete again, targeting nothing less than the 3 points.

Both the teams had to finish their first 90 minutes this season without wins. While Goa managed to grab a single point from the draw against NorthEast United, Chennaiyin FC went down fighting the strong Bengaluru FC. The competition is sure to be a thriller and will contain the spices of the Southern derby.

Match Information

Date: 06 October

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Channels and hotstar.com

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Team News:

Chennaiyin FC -

Chennai FC will be coming in after a loss to Bengaluru

The current champions had a match to forget against Bengaluru FC. They had to leave with their heads down after conceding a goal to the Blues.

John Gregory wouldn't be going for a complete change in the lineup from his first outing with the club. The defence performed well except on a few occasions, among one was Miku's tremendous strike. Mailson Alves, Inigo Calderon and Eli Sabia all performed well when they were given the chance. The Indian presence, Jerry Lalrinzuala would be the one, the coach expects to improve.

A midfield of 5 players, two of them holding and three opening ways to the lonely striker was fielded by the English coach. He would experiment the same against Goa as the tactic seemed to be a decent one. John Gregory would aim at bringing a better coordination among them to raise the efficiency. Any change in the midfield might be in the form of Issac Vanmalswama moving out for Anirudh Thapa.

Jeje, one of India's finest strikers was sent in for Chennaiyin FC. His performance in the last match can be rated as average and he would have to deliver better to find a place on the score sheet. If the team decides to field a single striker again, Jeje alone can change the fortunes for the team. The fans and management would expect this 27-year old to make it a memorable day for the Machans.

FC Goa

FC Goa will be coming into this game strong

FC Goa were part of an exciting match with NorthEast United in their first match this season. The Gaurs managed to find the back of the net twice, but the defensive lapses made them concede two from the opponents. The Spanish-manager Sergio Lobera would still be worried about his lapses in the defence.

Goalkeeping has been an issue for FC Goa since the past few seasons. Laxmikant Kattimani had made some terrible mistakes in front of the goal in the last season, which might have made Lobera opt for Mohammed Nawaz. But the young 18-year old keeper made a mistake handling the ball outside the box which directly led to a goal. Hence, the question about who will be the keeper for FC Goa can be answered only before the ball rolls. Chances are high for Lalthummawia Ralte to make his first appearance as the goalkeeper for Goa this season.

Defence remains a problem and might get shuffled at Chennai. Seriton Fernandes and Chinglensana Singh will make their presence at the back. Mohammed Ali might join them as the left-back and the stopper position would be occupied by Carlos Pena. The changes in midfield might come in the form of Edu Bedia in place of Lenny Rodrigues. Ahmed Jahou and Mandar Rao Desai will remain, along with Hugo Bomous and Jackichand Singh.

The man at the front has been a rocket shooter for the Goan franchise. Ferran Corominas, known as Coro met the target twice against NorthEast and the coach will be delighted to see him do the same at an even better rate.

Probable Lineup:

Chennaiyin FC (4-2-3-1) - Karanjit, Alves, Calderon, Jerry, El Sabia, Germanpreet, Augusto, Fernandes, Thapa, Nelson, Jeje

FC Goa (4-2-3-1) - Ralte, Seriton, Chinglensana, Ali, Pena, Bedia, Jahou, Mandar, Bomous, Jackichand, Coro

Predictions

Chennaiyin FC would be the favourites going in, but a tough fight remains certain.

Predicted Score: Chennaiyin FC 1-0 FC Goa