ISL 2018-19: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & where to watch details

Alby Issac FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 19 // 02 Nov 2018, 14:47 IST

Chennaiyin FC

A poor-running Chennaiyin FC is hosting Mumbai City showing positive signs, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium of Chennai.

Things are not going well for Chennaiyin FC as they are going through their worst ISL phase ever. Four defeats and a draw has not done them any good other than picking a single point. Though its already late, Chennai should draw the plans to rise from the bottom. The Mumbai encounter will be key to the manager - John Gregory. A sixth consecutive winless match will force the management to rethink their decision of retaining his services at the top.

Mumbai City will be coming in after clinching a 2-0 victory over Delhi Dynamos, which was an oxygen to the camp. Jorge Costa would have been terribly disturbed by the huge loss to FC Goa, but the 3 points recently won have helped them get back. Mumbai City currently have seven points from five matches including two wins, one draw and two losses. The club would want to continue from where it stopped against Dynamos, bagging another crucial three points.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City: Match Information

Date: 3 November

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and hotstar.com

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City: Team News

Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC has all their men available for selection. Two notable names on the bench in the last match were Mailson Alves and Jeje Lalpekhlua. It will be interesting to see if the two players miss a start yet again. Any changes if made will be these two and the manager will be drawing a different plan then.

Mumbai City

Mumbai City weren't troubled much in the match against Delhi Dynamos. Their combinations might remain unaltered and the coach would just demand a better performance altogether. Mumbai's first choice keeper Amrinder Singh might be out injured.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City: Probable Line-ups

Mumbai City (4-3-2-1): Ravi Kumar, Joyner Lourenco, Lucian Goian, Subhasish Bose, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Arnold Issoko, Sehnaj Singh, Milan Singh, Paulo Machado, Modou Sougou, Rafael BastosChennaiyin FC (4-2-3-1): Karanjit Singh, Inigo Calderon, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Francisco Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Raphael Augusto, Thoi Singh, Andrea Orlandi, Issac Vanmalsawma, Carlos Salom

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City: Form Guide

Chennaiyin FC: L-D-L-L-L

Mumbai City: W-L-W-D-L

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City: Head-to-Head

Chennaiyin FC: 5

Mumbai City: 2

Draws: 1

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City: Key Players

Chennaiyin FC

Individual performances can't get Chennaiyin FC to a win, but John Gregory would want Raphael Augusto to continue his good services in the midfield. Augusto has a passing rate of 77% this season, opening up chances for the team. But the team needs a combined effort to get their first win.

Mumbai City

Rafael Bastos at the attacking end would be Mumbai City's most key player in the lineup. Mumbai will need a safe lead playing Chennaiyin at their home and for this, Bastos will have a huge role to play. The Brazilian has already scored a goal for the club and would want to do the same again.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City: Predictions

Mumbai City might be the team who owns an upper hand on paper. But Chennaiyin FC is a team well known for its comebacks and its time for John Gregory to motivate his team to a change in attitude. A single game can alter their fortunes and Mumbai City might be their victims.

Predicted Score - Chennaiyin FC 2:0 Mumbai City