ISL 2018-19, Delhi Dynamos 2-4 Mumbai City FC: 5 Talking Points

Delhi face another defeat

Mumbai City FC beat Delhi Dynamos 4-2 in yet another six-goal thriller between the two sides. It was the first time that the Islanders ran out winners at the Delhi-based team's home ground in the history of the Indian Super League.

The Lions started out strong as they scored an early goal in the third minute. Lallianzuala Chhangte's cross-shot was deflected in the back of his own goal by Souvik Chakraborty. The away side pulled one goal back at the start of the second half via a Rafael Bastos penalty.

At the hour mark, Crespi scored an own goal but his teammate Gianni Zuiverloon pegged one back for the home side three minutes later.

Five minutes later, Raynier Fernandes scored the goal that put Jorge Costa's men back in the lead. Paulo Machado scored another one from close range in the 80th minute to settle the match in the away side's favour.

With three points in bag, Mumbai City FC now comfortably sit in the top four while Delhi Dynamos still lie at the bottom of the table.

Let's look at the five talking points from the match.

#5 Lallianzuala Chhangte- Prospect for the national team?

Lallianzuala Chhangte celebrating a goal for Indian national team

Lallianzuala Chhangte has been a part of a sudden outburst of young talent all over the country. The Mizoram-born winger represented NorthEast United in the third season of the ISL but managed only one appearance for the Highlanders.

The 21-year old winger was picked up by Delhi Dynamos before the start of last season and has become an integral part of the side since joining them.

Chhangte opened the scoring for the Delhi-based side in the third minute as his cross-shot was deflected in the back of the net. Minutes later, his cross sailed over the goalkeeper and narrowly missed ending up as another goal. He showed that he can use both feet when his cross from the right side fell straight to Nandhakumar Sekar who skied his effort.

If he consistently keeps performing at this level, he could become a mainstay in the Indian national team.

