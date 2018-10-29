×
ISL 2018-19: Delhi Dynamos FC vs NorthEast United FC | Match Preview, Live Streaming, Date, Start Time & Where To Watch Details

Pritam Chatterjee
ANALYST
Preview
56   //    29 Oct 2018, 17:29 IST

The Dynamos will be desperate in their fixture against NEUFC, to get the sweet taste of victory

In Match 23 of the Hero Indian Super League 2018-19, Delhi Dynamos FC and NorthEast United FC are all set to lock horns against each other. The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, Dynamos' home ground, will host the match on October 30, 2018.

After being held by Jamshedpur FC 1-1 in their last encounter at home, NorthEast United FC will be eyeing all three points in their away fixture against the tottering Delhi Dynamos FC on Tuesday, to secure the top position of the league table. Currently, NEUFC have 8 points in 4 matches (won two, drawn two).

NorthEast United FC started their campaign in a fine fashion this season, better than their previous four seasons of the Indian Super League (ISL). They started with a draw against the current table toppers, FC Goa, and then registered a significant 1-0 win over the two-time ISL Champions ATK and a thrilling 4-3 win over Chennaiyin FC. It's needless to say that Eelco Schattorie's men are currently having a dream run in the ISL 2018-19.

On the other hand, Delhi Dynamos are probably having their worst ever ISL run this season, as they failed to manage a single win so far. Currently, Josep Gombau's men have three points in five matches (lost two, drawn three).

The Dynamos will undoubtedly be desperate in their fixture against NEUFC, to get the sweet taste of victory. 

Delhi Dynamos FC vs NorthEast United FC: Match Information

Date: October 30, 2018

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi 

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Form Guide

Delhi Dynamos FC: D-L-D-D-L

NorthEast United FC: D-W-W-D 

Delhi Dynamos FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head to Head

Matches Played: 8

Win: Delhi Dynamos FC 3-2 NorthEast United FC

Draw: 3

Delhi Dynamos FC vs NorthEast United FC: Probable Line-ups

Delhi Dynamos FC (4-2-3-1): Dorronsoro (GK), Kotal, Crespi, Gharami, Narayan, Vinit, Gianni, Romeo, Carmona, Chhangte, Kaluderovic

DD - Probable Line-up

NorthEast United FC (4-2-3-1): Pawan (GK), Reagan, Grgic, Gurwinder, Robert, Rowllin, Leudo, Tlang, Gallego, Okrah, Ogbeche

NEUFC - Probable Line-up 

Delhi Dynamos FC vs NorthEast United FC: Key Players

Delhi Dynamos FC: Lallianzuala Chhangte

Lallianzuala Chhangte

Delhi Dynamos coach Josep Gombau lets his wingers create chances from the flanks and for that purpose, Chhangte will certainly be the man in focus. This 21-year-old Indian midfielder has the ability to make pinpoint crosses from the wings and pick out the main striker Andrija Kaluderovoic at the centre of the box. This season, Chhangte has played in five matches for Dynamos and has made 26 crosses from his end.

NorthEast United FC: Bartholomew Ogbeche

Bartholomew Ogbeche

The 30-year-old French centre-forward has the unquenchable appetite for goals. Ogbeche (five goals from four games) is currently second in the race for the ISL 2018-19 Golden Boot award, right after Ferran Corominas (six goals from four games) of FC Goa. Ogbeche has played 112 passes so far, with an accuracy of 63.39%.

ISL 2018-19 Delhi Dynamos FC NorthEast United FC Lallianzuala Chhangte Indian Football All India Football Federation (AIFF)
In sports, you simply aren't considered a real champion until you have defended your title successfully. Winning it once can be a fluke, winning it twice proves you are the best!
