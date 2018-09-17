ISL 2018-19: Delhi Dynamos Fixtures, Time and Venue details

Abhishek Arora FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 78 // 17 Sep 2018, 17:31 IST

Delhi Dynamos FC players thanking fans after a match last season

The fifth season of the Indian Super League is almost upon us. It is a time for Indian football fans to rejoice as the cash-rich league is sure to provide even more breathtaking encounters as the standard has only improved over time.

Delhi Dynamos is one club which has seen some of the most popular names such as -- Alessandro Del Piero, Florent Malouda, Roberto Carlos -- playing for them in different editions, but have never really been at the helm of things in the previous seasons. The best finish for the Delhi-based club was in the 3rd season of ISL (in 2016) when they went on to finish 3rd. They even made it to the Top 4 in the 2nd season, however, things took a turn towards the south in the last season as they finished 8th.

The Nigerian Kalu Uche, who is now with ATK, was the star man for Delhi in the previous season as he scored 13 goals in 15 matches for Delhi.

Delhi Dynamos' management were extremely active in the transfer season and plenty of new additions were made to the squad. There were quite a few changes in the backroom staff.

Pradeep Mohanraj, Dutch defender Gianni Zuiverloon, Spanish defender Marti Crespi Pascual, Serbian striker Andrija Kaluderovic, Rene Mihelic, goalkeeper Francisco Dorronsoro, Narayan Das, Bikramjit Singh, Siam Hanghal, Daniel Lalhlimpuia are the new additions who will be seen donning the Dynamos' jersey this season. In short, the entire unit has been revamped and it is a new-look Delhi side.

Josep Gombau, who was once the FC Barcelona youth coach, will be the manager for Delhi in the upcoming season. Meanwhile, Pau Rovira Crua will be seen as the new Goalkeeping coach and Jacobo Ramallo, Fran Perez will play assistants to Josep.

Dynamos' fans will be raring to see how their side performs this season.

Here are the Delhi Dynamos' Fixtures:

3rd October: FC Pune City (H) - 7:30 PM (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi)

17th October: ATK (H) - 7:30 PM (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi)

20th October: Kerala Blasters FC (A) 7:30 PM (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi)

23rd October: Chennaiyin FC (H) 7:30 PM (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi)

27th October: Mumbai City FC (A) 7:30 PM (Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai)

30th October: NorthEast United FC (H) (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi)

4th November: Jamshedpur FC (H) 7:30 PM (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi)

8th November: FC Goa (A) 7:30 PM (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa)

26th November: Bengaluru FC (A) 7:30 PM (Shree Kanteerava Stadium)

3rd December: Mumbai City FC (H) 7:30 PM (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi)

12th December: Jamshedpur FC (A) 7:30 PM (JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur)

15th December: Chennaiyin FC (A) 7:30 PM (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai)

*(H) - Home Games, (A) Away Games

The second part of the fixtures has not been released yet. The ISL will be witnessing two international breaks this time around due to International friendlies, and the AFC Asian Cup, respectively.