ISL 2018-19: Delhi Dynamos playing good football despite winless run, says Josep Gombau

Rohith Nair FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Exclusive 79 // 26 Nov 2018, 23:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Delhi Dynamos coach Josep Gombau is yet to win a game this season [Image: ISL]

After Bengaluru FC's 1-0 win over Delhi Dynamos at the Kanteerava Stadium on Monday night in the Indian Super League, Delhi coach Josep Gombau lamented his side's lack of killer instinct in front of goal. With nine games played, Delhi Dynamos have reached the halfway stage of the season and they are yet to win a game.

The Dynamos had six shots on target to the Blues' two but it was the home side that took all three points thanks to an Udanta Singh strike in the 87th minute.

"We didn't convert our chances, and that's football," the Spanish manager said. "If you saw our game against FC Goa, it was the same.

"The last two away games we played were against Goa and Bengaluru - the top two teams in the ISL right now. We had control in both games and we had a number of chances to win these games.

"We're one of the teams that has created the most chances in the league and, honestly, people will say I am crazy but we are playing good football. But we are missing out on chances."

Also read: Interview with Rene Mihelic - 'Delhi Dynamos as Good as Last Year's Chennaiyin FC but Unlucky'

"Football is like this; you can create a lot of chances but if you miss the opponents can arrive once or twice and score."

Udanta Singh scored a late winner for Bengaluru FC against Delhi Dynamos [Image: ISL]

"Bengaluru did not dominate us but they have a quality squad and quality players. It was a very equal game and, in the end, it was decided by a player with a lot of experience."

Delhi have made a habit of conceding a number of late goals this season. Udanta's goal has now seen the capital side drop 11 points in the last 10 minutes of games so far. But needing a win, the coach defended his team's philosophy of playing attacking football rather than settle for a draw.

"We always try to attack and go for the win. In the ISL there is a lot of transition games and that is why we see a lot of last-minute goals. We are not winning but we have a winning mentality. We don't want to play for a draw."

Delhi were also one of few sides to go with a foreign goalkeeper in Francisco Dorronsoro, limiting their foreign outfield players to just four - until the game against Bengaluru where Albino Gomes started the fixture. When asked if this was an issue in recent games, he said he was happy to have a choice.

"We started playing with four foreign players in the field and the goalkeeper (Francisco Dorronsoro). Albino Gomes returned from a long-term injury. When the league began he wasn't available. Before I came the club decided to bring a foreign goalkeeper they could trust and have confidence in.

"Now Albino is fit and he can play. His position as a goalkeeper is crucial. Now, having him, every game will be different. Now, depending on the opponent and players available, as a coach I have options. But I'm happy with both of them and they have a lot of quality."

With inputs from Aravind Suchindran