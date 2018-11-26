×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

ISL 2018-19: Delhi Dynamos playing good football despite winless run, says Josep Gombau

Rohith Nair
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Exclusive
79   //    26 Nov 2018, 23:43 IST

Delhi Dynamos coach Josep Gombau is yet to win a game this season [Image: ISL]
Delhi Dynamos coach Josep Gombau is yet to win a game this season [Image: ISL]

After Bengaluru FC's 1-0 win over Delhi Dynamos at the Kanteerava Stadium on Monday night in the Indian Super League, Delhi coach Josep Gombau lamented his side's lack of killer instinct in front of goal. With nine games played, Delhi Dynamos have reached the halfway stage of the season and they are yet to win a game.

The Dynamos had six shots on target to the Blues' two but it was the home side that took all three points thanks to an Udanta Singh strike in the 87th minute.

"We didn't convert our chances, and that's football," the Spanish manager said. "If you saw our game against FC Goa, it was the same.

"The last two away games we played were against Goa and Bengaluru - the top two teams in the ISL right now. We had control in both games and we had a number of chances to win these games.

"We're one of the teams that has created the most chances in the league and, honestly, people will say I am crazy but we are playing good football. But we are missing out on chances."

Also read: Interview with Rene Mihelic - 'Delhi Dynamos as Good as Last Year's Chennaiyin FC but Unlucky'

"Football is like this; you can create a lot of chances but if you miss the opponents can arrive once or twice and score."

Udanta Singh scored a late winner for Bengaluru FC against Delhi Dynamos [Image: ISL]
Udanta Singh scored a late winner for Bengaluru FC against Delhi Dynamos [Image: ISL]

"Bengaluru did not dominate us but they have a quality squad and quality players. It was a very equal game and, in the end, it was decided by a player with a lot of experience."

Delhi have made a habit of conceding a number of late goals this season. Udanta's goal has now seen the capital side drop 11 points in the last 10 minutes of games so far. But needing a win, the coach defended his team's philosophy of playing attacking football rather than settle for a draw.

"We always try to attack and go for the win. In the ISL there is a lot of transition games and that is why we see a lot of last-minute goals. We are not winning but we have a winning mentality. We don't want to play for a draw."

Delhi were also one of few sides to go with a foreign goalkeeper in Francisco Dorronsoro, limiting their foreign outfield players to just four - until the game against Bengaluru where Albino Gomes started the fixture. When asked if this was an issue in recent games, he said he was happy to have a choice.

"We started playing with four foreign players in the field and the goalkeeper (Francisco Dorronsoro). Albino Gomes returned from a long-term injury. When the league began he wasn't available. Before I came the club decided to bring a foreign goalkeeper they could trust and have confidence in.

"Now Albino is fit and he can play. His position as a goalkeeper is crucial. Now, having him, every game will be different. Now, depending on the opponent and players available, as a coach I have options. But I'm happy with both of them and they have a lot of quality."

With inputs from Aravind Suchindran

Topics you might be interested in:
ISL 2018-19 Bengaluru FC Delhi Dynamos FC Indian Football
Rohith Nair
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Raumdeuter in Bengaluru traffic living life a quarter tank at a time.
ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos | Match...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Ambareesh Funeral won't affect Bengaluru FC...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Delhi Dynamos sign former FC Barcelona youth...
RELATED STORY
Interview with Rene Mihelic: 'Delhi Dynamos as Good as...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19, Delhi Dynamos FC 0 - 0 Chennaiyin FC: 5...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Having moved to Bengaluru FC, Kean Lewis looks...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Delhi Dynamos Season Preview, Squad,...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: 3 reasons why Delhi Dynamos FC drew with FC...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Delhi Dynamos sign Serbian striker Andrija...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Why Delhi Dynamos will be the surprise...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us