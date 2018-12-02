ISL 2018-19: Delhi Dynamos vs Mumbai City | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch details

Delhi Dynamos

A team having the curse to mark their first victory yet faces 'The Islanders' determined to continue their winning runs, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium of Delhi.

Delhi Dynamos are having one of their worst runs, with just 4 points from 9 matches. The fact remains a 'winless' team, but the team hasn't bowed head down deep, as their biggest defeat margin is 2-0. Putting up a close competition to FC Goa (3-2) was a match to keep in the books, in a season where there haven't been many positives. However, Josep Gombau's team would want some points on the table this season, at least for pride.

Mumbai City has a much better position in the league, with 14 points from 8 matches. They have clinched 4 wins and 2 draws. Jorge Costa would be aiming at the top 4 spots they missed last time. As Mumbai have played 2 games lesser than Jamshedpur FC placed just above them, the semi-final spot is not a wild dream for the club. The manager would be aiming at nothing less than 3 points in all their upcoming fixtures.

Delhi Dynamos vs Mumbai City: Match Information

Date: 3 December 2018

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and hotstar.com

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi

Delhi Dynamos vs Mumbai City: Team News

Delhi Dynamos

Big news coming from the Dynamos camp is the signing of Ulises Davila. It is rumoured that Andirja Kaludjerovic is the axed player. Rene Mihelic and Romeo Fernandes are possible inclusions in the first XI.

Mumbai City

Jorge Costa is expected to field the same lineup from the match against ATK. A sharpness in the attacking third would be what he demands from the players.

Delhi Dynamos vs Mumbai City: Probable Line-ups

Delhi Dynamos (4-3-2-1): Albino Gomes, Pritam Kotal, Marti Crespi, Gianni Zuiverloon, Narayan Das, Bikramjit Singh, Marcos Tebar, Adria Carmona, Rene Mihelic, Romeo Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte

Mumbai City (4-2-3-1): Amrinder Singh, Joyner Lourenco, Lucian Goian, Anwar Ali, Subhasish Bose, Arnold Issoko, Milan Singh, Sehnaj Singh, Paulo Machado, Modou Sougou, Rafael Bastos

Delhi Dynamos vs Mumbai City: Form Guide

Delhi Dynamos: L-L-D-L-L

Mumbai City: D-W-W-W-L

Delhi Dynamos vs Mumbai City: Head-to-Head

Delhi Dynamos: 2

Mumbai City: 4

Draw: 3

Delhi Dynamos vs Mumbai City: Key Players

Delhi Dynamos

Marcos Tebar will be a player of great use to the Dynamos manager. Though Tebar hasn’t opened his account yet, the Spaniard can be handy in a ‘midfield’ fixture like this. From the 5 matches he has completed 294 passes - a stat Mumbai City should keep an eye on.

Mumbai City

Modou Sougou will be the shot-taker for the Islanders. The Portugal based forward has netted 3 times with 19 shots. Sougou will be a thing to deal with for the defenders, on his good days. It has to been if Delhi's defence finds a solution to this threat.

Delhi Dynamos vs Mumbai City: Predictions

Clearly, a match that can go with any team. The fact still remains that Delhi Dynamos hasn't registered their first win yet, which will give Mumbai City an upper hand. If the young guns of Dynamos can stay strong in front of the fierce attacks of Mumbai, they still hold a chance, but which is a difficult situation.

Predicted Score - Delhi Dynamos 0:2 Mumbai City