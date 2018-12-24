×
ISL 2018-19: Ex-Hull City Manager Phil Brown joins as Head Coach of FC Pune City

Press Release
NEWS
News
133   //    24 Dec 2018, 17:43 IST

Phil Brown
Phil Brown

The Rajesh Wadhawan Group and Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor co-owned Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Pune City on Monday announced Phil Brown as their new head coach for the remaining of 2018-19 season.

With close to two decades of managerial experience, Brown has been at the helm of top English football clubs like Blackpool, SouthEnd United, Preston North End, Derby County and Hull City among many. 

Brown takes over from caretaker coach Pradyum Reddy, who took over after Miguel Angel Portugal was fired three games into the ISL. Reddy, it appears, will serve as an assistant to Brown.

On signing the English coach, FC Pune City CEO, Gaurav Modwel said, “Phil has extensive experience of playing as well as a manager with a has a proven track record in England.

"His successful stint at Hull City, getting them promotion to Premier League was historic and says a lot about his caliber as a manager. We welcome him to FC Pune City family and look forward to making most of the rest of our season.” 

Before starting his managerial career in England in 1999, Brown played across England for clubs like Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool among others for over 18 years. In 1999, he started his managerial career with Blackpool as an assistant coach.

It was 2006, when the Englishman took charge of Hull City. Under him, the club won the Championship in 2008 and earned promotion to Premier League for the first time in their 104-year history. 

In 2013, Brown joined SouthEnd United in League 2 and in his five years there, the team qualified for playoffs thrice and won promotion to League 1.

“FC Pune City has been having a difficult season but I am optimistic about taking up this job as the points table really isn’t the real representation of the talent that’s existing at the club.

"The potential at the club is exciting and I am really looking forward for the season with FC Pune City,” said Brown after signing up with the Stallions.

Brown will be joined by Aidan Davison as goalkeeper coach. Davison, a former Premier League footballer, has a managerial career at clubs across USA and England including Hull City, FC Arizona and Jacksonville Destroyers. 

