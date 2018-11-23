ISL 2018-19: FC Goa 1-2 Bengaluru FC – 5 talking points

Avik Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 70 // 23 Nov 2018, 08:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Goa faced their first defeat at home

FC Goa slumped to their first defeat at home this season at the hands of Bengaluru FC in the top of the table clash of Indian Super League season 5 at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Thursday. The home side were beaten by a 1-2 margin.

With this, Bengaluru are now levels on points with FC Goa. Goa still top the table with 16 points from eight matches. Second-placed Bengaluru accumulated the same number of points but played two matches less.

The match was an intriguing affair as two attacking sides faced each other this season for the first team. Last time when the two teams faced off at the same venue, it was the home side which prevailed 4-3 thanks to a fabulous hat-trick by Ferran Corominas. But it was not the same case on Thursday as Goa, despite having all major players in their side, failed to create enough magic and came short of Bengaluru.

After their inspiring debut season at ISL where they topped the league table and eventually lost in the final, Bengaluru are showing that they have the same hunger this time around too as they are unbeaten after six matches and improving every day.

Rahul Bheke opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half with a fine back flick from his left foot. Goa got themselves back into the game through a vital goal from Brandon Fernandes. However, Bengaluru captain Sunil Chhetri scored the winning goal late in the second half to earn all three points for his side.

The drama did not end. Both the sides played with ten-men after Mohammed Ali of FC Goa and Dimas Delgado of Bengaluru were given marching orders by the referee within a difference of few minutes.

Let us now talk about the major points of the game:

#5 The match lived up its reputation

Whenever Goa and Bengaluru face off each other, you could expect some dramatic scenes. Last year witnessed a flurry of goals by both the teams. Also, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was shown a straight red card for his challenge to the then Goa player Manuel Lanzarote.

This year too, it was Bengaluru who dominated the game. Despite missing players like Miku and Erik Paartalu due to injury, Bengaluru never laid back and attacked right from the start. But they lacked finishing in the attacking third. Goa too had their chances but Gurpreet denied them.

The game was a bit slow in the middle of the second half until Rahul Bheke scored a surprising goal to put Bengaluru ahead.

Bengaluru dominated early in the second half after the red card of Ali. Initially, the red card of Delgado hampered their chances, but Bengaluru quickly got back to their groove and scored the winner.

1 / 5 NEXT