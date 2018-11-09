ISL 2018-19: FC Goa 3-2 Delhi Dynamos FC – 5 Talking Points

Hugo Boumous of FC Goa on the ball [Image: ISL]

FC Goa pulled off a dramatic comeback to beat Delhi Dynamos 3-2 at their home ground in Fatorda on Thursday. With this win, Goa leapfrogged others to claim the top position in the ISL table with 13 points from six matches, with second-placed Bengaluru FC on the same number points but played one fewer match.

The match was an end-to-end affair as the fortune swung from one team to another. Delhi were dominant in the first half but Goa roared back in the second and even after conceding a goal in 70th minute, they came back and claimed all the points that were on offer.

Delhi must be heart-broken considering the chances they had in the match. Yet to find a win after eight matches, Delhi are reeling at ninth position of the table with only four points.

Bikramjit Singh put the visitors ahead with a superb strike from well outside the box. Edu Bedia got the equalizer for Goa with a beautiful pass from Mandar Rao Desai. Delhi got their second when a back-heel from Nandakumar Sekhar was utilized by Lallianzuala Chhangte to beat Mohammed Nawaz.

With less than 15 minutes on their hand, Goa made a superb turnaround after super-sub Brandon Fernandes tried a shot from distance and beat Francisco Dorronsoro to keep Goa in the game. The home side got a free-kick just inside their opponents half and Hugo Boumous took a simple free-kick that was cleverly executed by Bedia to beat Dorronsoro.

We now take a look at the five talking points from the game:

#1 Two eye-catching goals from distance

Delhi players have scored from distance in the past also. In their first match against FC Pune City, Rana Gharami scored from 35 yards, which is still regarded as the best goal of the season. Mumbai City FC’s Pranjal Bhumij also scored another from 40 yards few days later.

On Thursday, it was time for Bikramjit Singh. Adria Carmona found him lurking inside the opponent’s half and passed the ball. The Gurdaspur-born had all the time on earth to shoot the ball. It curled enough to beat Nawaz at the other end. Bikramjit celebrated wildly after scoring against his former side.

But in terms of the situation of the game, Brandon’s goal should come ahead. Goa were trailing at that time and the only thing they needed was a goal. Brandon, receiving a pass from Mandar, watched the movements of the goalkeeper before unleashing a shot which found the back of the net from the near post.

